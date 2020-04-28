Premier League To Test Players Twice A Week Until Season Concludes: Report

Football clubs have long clamoured for a Premier League return amid the lockdown due to coronavirus in UK. It is now suggested that the Premier League have issued a set of guidelines to ensure that the social distancing norms are followed properly apart from ensuring the Premier League return doesn't impact the efforts of the authorities in their fight against coronavirus in UK.

Also Read | Mo Salah works out at midnight to stay fit as Liverpool hope for Premier League return

Premier League return: Testing of players and essential staff to cost £4 million

We are pleased to announce a new initiative which will see club chefs prepare healthy meals for frontline NHS staff and vulnerable people in south London.



The initiative is being supported by @CityHarvest_LDN and @PalaceForLife.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 27, 2020

According to recent reports in England, the players and the essential stuff of the clubs will be tested for coronavirus twice in a week to ensure a feasible Premier League return. This procedure shall begin once players return to training and will continue until the end of the season. It is estimated that the cost of testing will amount up to £4 million ($4.9 million) within a span of 13 weeks, with the Premier League set to bear the entire financial burden.

Also Read | Premier League return date still not clear, says West Ham chief executive Karren Brady

Premier League return: Premier League meeting discusses fixtures

According to reports that have emerged after the recent Premier League meeting, the competition will see several fixtures crammed up in a short schedule, considering the paucity of time. The Premier League meeting has suggested the idea of introducing five substitutes in the game, considering the fact that every team might play one game every alternate day.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho set for Premier League return, Chelsea emerge frontrunners for loan deal

Premier League return: No VAR this season?

Reports also suggest that the Premier League meeting had the idea of getting rid of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) until the end of the season, discussed as well. This suggestion seems to be influenced by the social distancing norms put in place in the UK, as several referees are expected to sit in the VAR room.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Premier League Return, Admits He's 'ready And Waiting'