The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Football News

Premier League: clubs face an uncertain future over the weekend as Storm Dennis is set to hit the United Kingdom. It will have the same pattern as Storm Ciara

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

As Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League got cancelled and rearranged because of Storm Ciara, Premier League clubs once again face an uncertain future with Storm Dennis' set to hit the United Kingdom this weekend. According to reports, an official of the meteorological office said that Storm Dennis will result in strong winds and very wet conditions during the coming weekend.

Storm Dennis will have similar pattern as Storm Ciara

According to reports, the Met office official said that Storm Dennis will have a similar pattern as compared to Storm Ciara with low pressure coming in from the northwest direction but the extremity of the storm will be on a much smaller scale. The official further added that the speed of the winds will go up to 57 miles per hour and with a consistent downpour, there can be an issue of flooding.

The match between City and West Ham was rearranged by the officials and it was confirmed by Manchester City in a Tweet.

Read: Liverpool Set To Ensure Virgil Van Dijk Stays At Anfield With A New Contract Offer

Read: Liverpool Plan To Expand Anfield, Work To Begin By Year-end On Anfield Road Stand

There should be some leeway in VAR decisions

Premier League clubs have suggested that there should be some leeway in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. The clubs have demanded that there should be some margin of error while deciding offside situations. However, this move has been criticised by football pundits and fans alike.

 

 

Read: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wants RB Leipzig Star Timo Werner At Anfield: Reports

Read: Liverpool Emulate Lakers Star LeBron James' In-game Management Style To Sustain Success

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?