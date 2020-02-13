Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

As Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League got cancelled and rearranged because of Storm Ciara, Premier League clubs once again face an uncertain future with Storm Dennis' set to hit the United Kingdom this weekend. According to reports, an official of the meteorological office said that Storm Dennis will result in strong winds and very wet conditions during the coming weekend.

Storm Dennis will have similar pattern as Storm Ciara

According to reports, the Met office official said that Storm Dennis will have a similar pattern as compared to Storm Ciara with low pressure coming in from the northwest direction but the extremity of the storm will be on a much smaller scale. The official further added that the speed of the winds will go up to 57 miles per hour and with a consistent downpour, there can be an issue of flooding.

The match between City and West Ham was rearranged by the officials and it was confirmed by Manchester City in a Tweet.

🚨 FIXTURE UPDATE 🚨



🆚 City v West Ham

🏆 @premierleague

🏟 Etihad Stadium

📅 Wednesday 19 February

⏰ 19:30 UK



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/m1U5lLDEY9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 11, 2020

There should be some leeway in VAR decisions

Premier League clubs have suggested that there should be some leeway in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. The clubs have demanded that there should be some margin of error while deciding offside situations. However, this move has been criticised by football pundits and fans alike.

This can’t be serious: 10cm leeway? Who works out if it’s 9, 10 or 11cm? Just get rid of the dots. You can see immediately if someone’s offside or not by looking at the line. If it’s not obvious then it’s level, and onside. https://t.co/cJSWQQQFZn — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 7, 2020

How is an imaginary line 10 cm away from another imaginary line going to make a difference. Everyone will just argue over the new imaginary line 🤷‍♂️ — Neil Farren (@ToonSlim) February 7, 2020

Just get rid of VAR it’s that simple , the game survived with out it , doesn’t need it , killing a very simple sport — Steve (@aurorafood21) February 7, 2020

