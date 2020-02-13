Liverpool Plan To Expand Anfield, Work To Begin By Year-end On Anfield Road Stand

Defending European Champions Liverpool are planning to expand the seating capacity of their stadium - Anfield. According to reports in England, club owners Fenway Sports Group are planning to carry out the expansion of the stadium to accommodate at least 61,000 fans by the end of 2020. Anfield has been under expansion mode earlier as well.

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants RB Leipzig star Timo Werner at Anfield: Reports

Liverpool stadium expansion: Anfield Road Stand to accommodate 7,000 people

Liverpool are planning to increase the Anfield Road stand by 7000 seats by the start of the 2022/23 season 🔴



This would turn Anfield into a 61,000 capacity [📸 @LFC] pic.twitter.com/j6r52zoV3B — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 12, 2020

FSG had earlier carried out the expansion of the stadium when they undertook the construction of a £110 million worth main stand. This had increased the stadium's capacity to 54,000 in 2016. However, this number failed to meet the demands of the growing spectators.

FSG have clarified that the Anfield Road would not be closed during the expansion stage of the Anfield Road Stand. There were earlier proposals of blocking the road to ensure space for the activity.

Also Read | Liverpool player reveals Jürgen Klopp's heartwarming gesture before each training session

Liverpool stadium expansion: Anfield's seating capacity lesser than that of rival stadiums

Anfield’s seating capacity is less than that of other stadiums in the world. In terms of stadium size, Liverpool does not even make it to the top five list of the Premier League. Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Manchester City’s Etihad, Arsenal’s Emirates and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have a much larger holding capacity.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 99,354. Camp Nou is followed by Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion which has a capacity of 81,265. However, due to safety issues, only 65,829 people are accommodated. Real Madrid’s home stadium Santiago Bernabeu has a capacity of 81,044, while the San Siro boasts off a capacity of 80,018.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp impressed with Liverpool's consistency; says he has never seen it before

Liverpool stadium expansion: Anfield to become one of the biggest stadiums

The second-stage public consultation of the proposed Anfield Road expansion has begun today.



Local residents, representatives, businesses and supporters have been invited to review the club’s updated plans, which have been reshaped based on the feedback received. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2020

The renovation work at Anfield would mean that it would enter the list of 20-biggest stadiums in Europe. Considering Liverpool’s on-field exploits and success in recent seasons, a demand for a larger stadium is justified.

The Reds are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition. They have a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s side will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp says he won't manage Liverpool in FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury