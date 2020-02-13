Liverpool Set To Ensure Virgil Van Dijk Stays At Anfield With A New Contract Offer

According to reports in England, Premier League leaders Liverpool are set to secure the stay of their star defender Virgil van Dijk. The club is reportedly willing to offer a new contract to the Dutch international. It would see the player earn an astonishing amount. Van Dijk has emerged as one of the most prominent members of the team under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk set to receive new contract

Virgil van Dijk was signed by Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a reported fee of £75 million. It made him one of the most expensive defenders in the world. The player went on to play two consecutive Champions League finals while managing to win one title last season.

Big win again yesterday at Anfield against a tough side! Some great goals from the boys and always nice for us to get another clean sheet! It was good to see some old friends too 😁 Time now for a little break to refresh and to get ready for the next part of the season #YNWA pic.twitter.com/83rt9JRUnz — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 2, 2020

According to Football Insider, Virgil van Dijk will be offered an improved five-year contract to ensure his long-term stay at the club. The Dutch presently earns about £125,000 per week. However, reports suggest that the new contract would see him earn £150,000 per week.

Virgil van Dijk has played every minute for Liverpool this season

Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed enormous success at Liverpool since his move two years ago. He won the PFA Player of the Year Award in his debut season with the Reds. He has played every minute for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool will next play against Norwich City

Liverpool are on course to win their first Premier League title since the inception of the competition. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League points table. Back-to-back Premier League Champions Manchester City are placed second on the points table. They have bagged 51 points in 25 games. Liverpool will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

