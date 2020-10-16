Premier League X NBA: San Antonio Spurs Connect With Tottenham Hotspur Over Hoops; Watch

Five-time NBA champions San Antonio Spurs and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur connected on social media earlier on Thursday. The Western Conference franchise had responded to a post by Tottenham in which their football players were seen training with a game of basketball. Tottenham star Gareth Bale was also seen shooting hoops and the Welshman could be in line to make his first start for Tottenham since his return to the club this weekend against West Ham United.

NBA heavyweights San Antonio Spurs connect with Tottenham on Twitter

Earlier on Thursday, Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur uploaded a few posts of their rather unique training session. The Tottenham stars were seen playing a game of basketball and were all smiles as manager Jose Mourinho looked on. Just a few hours after Tottenham uploaded posts of their players shooting hoops on Twitter, NBA side San Antonio Spurs responded to one of their posts leading to the two teams connecting on social media.

In one post, Welsh star Gareth Bale was seen scoring an impressive three-pointer and the San Antonio Spurs responded to the 31-year-old's efforts, captioning the post, "Spur recognizes Spur" with an applause emoji. Tottenham were quick to respond to the NBA side's post with three fist-bump emojis. Tottenham also uploaded videos of Matt Doherty shooting hoops with his foot while Son Heung-min showed off his incredible control of a basketball as he plucked one from high in the air.

My two teams connecting pic.twitter.com/2hszncO0QQ — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) October 15, 2020

Tottenham vs West Ham: Gareth Bale to feature for Spurs?

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host London rivals West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Gareth Bale hasn't featured for Tottenham this season since his return to the club from Real Madrid, the star winger might be in line for his first start in over seven years for the club. Bale returned to training during the international break following a knee injury.

Jose Mourinho's side hammered Man United 6-1 two weeks ago and are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table with seven points from four games. David Moyes' West Ham United are currently in 10th place with seven points from four games. The Spurs vs West Ham game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, October 18 at 4:30 pm BST (9:00 pm IST).

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur Twitter / San Antonio Spurs Instagram