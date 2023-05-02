PSG Consider Fining Lionel Messi Following Unsanctioned Saudi Arabia Visit: Reports

Lionel Messi's defining absence from Paris Saint Germain's training could be a major hint about his imminent future. The Argentine forward's current contract runs until the end of this season and he has been linked with a plethora of clubs including a return to FC Barcelona. But the World Cup winner is now embroiled by a major controversy.

As per a report in ESPN, PSG authorities are mulling imposing a fine on Messi for missing the training on Monday. Messi had reportedly asked for permission for his visit to Saudi Arabia as he was supposed to honour his commitment for being a Saudi ambassador.

Lionel Messi cold be fined by PSG for his unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia

Manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos both gave him their consent but if only PSG had managed to grab a positive result against Lorient in the Ligue 1. A shocking 3-1 defeat followed and in a very surprising event, Messi decided to continue with his visit. PSG had conveyed to all the players that the two days off which was guaranteed before the match had been called off and they had to report to the training ground. The 35 year old now could face a hefty fine for his off-pitch antics

Earlier Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste had ignited hopes of a potential Messi reunion at Camp Nou next season.

"We are in contact with Messi and we would love him to come back. Leo and his family know how fond we are of them. I was involved in the negotiations that unfortunately didn't come to fruition at the time. Of course, I would love to see him return and I am sure many fans share my sentiments. I believe that stories in life have to end well and that's why we have contact with Messi, of course."

He further added, "I think it's the most natural thing to do. When you are in love with a person you lose contact but you want to stay in love. And I think Leo is also in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona. I think destiny will make it possible. Let's see if we can have Leo back at Barcelona."