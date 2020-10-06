PSG Drop Third Kit Inspired By The 1992 Air Jordan VII, Fans Ecstatic With Classy Design

The PSG third kit was officially released this week, introducing a unique look in white, black and gold. The jersey colours are said to celebrate the lifestyle and culture of Parisian soccer. The new look of the kit and collection brings a classy design and uses a base of gold for accents and logos. The sleeves of the jersey are in white and black, while the colour of the collar is black. The shorts and socks of the PSG 2020-21 third kit are Bordeaux, with the latter featuring black trim, and golden logos.

The colour scheme of the 2020-2021 third kit brings back memories of the Louis Vuitton-inspired 2006-07 away kit, one of PSG's most unique designs ever but also resembles the Air Jordan VII debuted by Michael Jordan back in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game.

🇫🇷 PSG have released their new third kit and it’s a thing of beauty. 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/aE5ujRa6Fv — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 6, 2020

PSG third kit for 2020-21 season released, here's how fans reacted to the PSG 1992 Air Jordan VII kit

Paris Saint-Germain fans were elated with the kits that were released by the club. The Air Jordan IV, third kit and varsity jacket are all available now for Nike Members and at psg.fr. Additionally, the collection includes a complete range of lifestyle products for men, women and kids and all of it will be available from October 10 on the Nike and PSG websites.

PSG third kit.



Qatar isn’t even hiding anymore 😭 pic.twitter.com/t5DExSuOx5 — Karbaash ❁ (@DrNabadNolol) October 6, 2020

Psg's third kit is so cool ngl — maya (@mayafs05) October 6, 2020



A section of Liverpool fans, however, were far from pleased with the PSG 1992 Air Jordan VII kit. Reds fans felt hard done by with Nike's third kit design for the club. Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to claim that Nike should pitch in some extra effort in their kits next season, considering the designs Jordan Brand is churning out for PSG.

ok I neeeeeeeeed that PSG third kit — kay (@mraddoh) October 6, 2020

The PSG Jordan deal - PSG is the first football club to have a sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand

In 2018, PSG announced a partnership with the Nike-owned Jordan Brand for three years until 2021. With the third kit announced, another design is soon expected to be launched somewhere down the line, during midseason. Jordan Brand is a fashion company at its core and Paris is one of the most fashion-conscious cities in the world and this deal was expected to bring a unique range of collection, and this one definitely is satisfying to all PSG fans.

