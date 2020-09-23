PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi Faces Over 2 Years In Jail If He Loses World Cup Rights Trial

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is facing a potential prison sentence if he is convicted in the ongoing FIFA bribery trial. The PSG president is accused of bribing former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke ahead of the television rights process for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and 2030 competitions. The PSG President World Cup TV rights trial revolves around the awarding of broadcast rights to Nasser Al-Khelaifi's beIN Sport in the Middle East and Africa.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi prison: PSG president could end up behind bars over bribery charges

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been accused of offering former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke use of his villa in Sardinia, Italy, as a favour ahead of the broadcasting rights process. During the PSG President World Cup TV rights trial, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on Tuesday heard that the broadcasting rights of the World Cup were awarded to beIn sports in the Middle East and Africa without being put up for tender. It is reported that Mr Valcke received exclusive use of a villa for up to 18 months without paying rent amounting up to €1.8 million.

According to the Daily Mail, the former FIFA secretary-general is reported to have requested help in buying the Sardinia, which PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi got for €5million, before giving it over to a close associate's sibling, from whom Valcke earned access to it.

Prosecutors are pushing for the PSG president to get a prison sentence of up to 28 months, while Valcke could serve up to three years in jail. Both Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Valcke have denied the charges. The Nasser Al-Khelaifi trial is the first time that jail sentences have been requested in a European court in cases relating to the multiple scandals in world football. However, former officials from the Americas have received prison terms in the United States.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaiifi insists that beIN Sports paid full market value for the rights and the arrangement between him and Jerome Jerome Valcke was 'private' matter.

In another corruption case, Greek businessman Dinos Deris is accused of offering Mr Valcke more than $1.5 million in bribes. Reports suggest the amount was paid in exchange for favourable treatment of his broadcast bid for Greek and Italian media rights concerning 12 years of football tournaments. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona has been hearing Valcke on two corruption charges, as he maintained a 'spendthrift' lifestyle according to Prosecutor Joel Pahud.

(Image Courtesy: AP)