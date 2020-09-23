Luis Suarez's Barcelona Career In Numbers After £75 Million Mega Move From Liverpool

With the Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid links going strong, it looks like the striker’s time at Barcelona will soon come to an end. Since arriving from Liverpool in 2014, the Uruguayan has had a hugely successful time with Barcelona. After his successful stint at Liverpool, expectations were high from Luis Suarez after his £75 million move. However, the striker performed admirably for Barcelona, successfully leading the line as he achieved several records during his time at the club.

Luis Suarez for FC Barcelona.



🏟️ Appearances: 283

⚽ Goals: 198

🅰️ Assists: 109

🏆 Titles 13.



•La Liga golden boot×1

•European golden boot×1

•Barcelona's third all time goal scorer



What an illustrious career, truly a phenomenon! pic.twitter.com/vXfrWTWHpA — Neal 🇦🇺 (@FriendlyNobody0) September 21, 2020

Luis Suarez Barcelona career round up

Luis Suarez arrived at the club under controversial circumstances in 2014, as he was suspended for the first part of the season after being found guilty of biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The striker finally made his competitive debut in October, as he took the field alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi away to Real Madrid. Luis Suarez registered an assist in his first game for Barcelona while scoring his debut goal for the club against APOEL in the Champions League.

📽️ The highlights you've been waiting for...



Messi scored a hat-trick and @LuisSuarez9 a ridiculous backheel (0:57) in a memorable @FCBarcelona win! 💙❤️#BarçaRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/CH7mH5lVuj — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 7, 2019

Luis Suarez’s career with Barcelona has gotten him several trophies, with the striker winning the LaLiga four times with the club. Additionally, Luis Suarez was also part of the teams that won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. The striker also tasted success domestically, winning the Copa del Ray four times and the Supercopa de Espana twice.

Luis Suarez Barcelona record in numbers

Luis Suarez has a stellar record for Barcelona, scoring 198 goals in just 283 appearances for the club. The striker also registered 109 assists during his time at Barcelona. Luis Suarez’s Barcelona stint also brought the striker several laurels at the individual level.

Luis Suarez is and will remain the best striker in the history of Barcelona. No one would be able to defeat his record as a striker — seerat (@Mr_Seerat_Cule) September 21, 2020

Luis Suarez successfully managed to end the six-year dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he won LaLiga’s Pichichi Trophy in 2016. Last season, the striker moved into third place when it came to the club’s all-time scoring list, with only Lionel Messi and Cesar ahead of the striker. Luis Suarez is also the player with the third-most goals for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

295 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has been involved in 295 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona in all comps (198 goals/97 assists), recording double figures for both in each of his six seasons:



14/15 - 25/21

15/16 - 59/22

16/17 - 37/16

17/18 - 31/17

18/19 - 25/10

19/20 - 21/11



Gunman. pic.twitter.com/AjDkWMARtS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 21, 2020

Luis Suarez scored with tremendous consistency during his time at Barcelona, breaching the 20-goal season mark in each season with the club. Throughout his career, the player has been praised for his work ethic and ability to play a crucial role in big matches. With the Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal all but done, several Barcelona fans have warned the club that they are making a mistake by letting the 33-year-old go to their LaLiga rivals.

