PSG Party Culture: Dortmund Full-back Thomas Meunier Spills The Beans On Life In Paris

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera had earlier revealed how star player Neymar split the guests into married and unmarried groups at his party so that his teammates could have a ‘good time'. Now, Borussia Dortmund's new signing Thomas Meunier, who made the move from PSG to Dortmund in June, has lifted the lid on the party culture at the Parc des Princes. Thomas Meunier left PSG on a free transfer this summer to go to Borussia Dortmund and shed some light on the outrageous parties held by the PSG squad.

PSG news: Thomas Meunier talks about the club’s party culture

After moving to Dortmund, Thomas Meunier gave a sneak peek into life in Paris. While the full-back enjoyed considerable success at PSG, he has now admitted that he couldn’t fathom the extent of some of the squad's celebrations. Speaking to RTBF, Thomas Meunier admitted that during his time at Club Brugge, birthday parties involved playing darts or pool in a bar. However, birthday parties at PSG were anything but that, according to Thomas Meunier.

The Belgian international revealed that the parties at PSG were just outrageous, which involved hiring a palace or a building and celebrating with hundreds of people. However, the Dortmund full-back admitted that the extent of partying at PSG reflected the club, and that’s when he realised that the players are more than just footballers. While concluding, Thomas Meunier said that while he always had a good time during celebrations, the parties were indeed a bit extravagant.

The latest revelations by Thomas Meunier are far from surprising for PSG or football fans. Earlier this year, Ander Herrera had talked about Neymar’s 28th birthday celebration, which was later termed as a distraction by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel as it was held just 48 hours before a game. The Spanish midfielder had shared how, instead of keeping all the guests in a single area, the Brazilian superstar split married and unmarried guests into two different groups on separate floors. When questioned about what happened at the party, Herrera cheekily replied that the question should rather have been about what didn’t happen at the party.

Members of the PSG squad regularly make headlines for throwing lavish parties. Neymar’s party in the French capital earlier this year, just a short walk away from Eiffel Tower at the YoYo nightclub was one such instance. In the same month, pictures from another PSG celebration made their way online. The party was a joint birthday celebration for Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria which was reportedly organised by Icardi’s wife.

