PSG Players Were TRAPPED In An Elevator Before Champions League Clash Vs Leipzig

A total of 10 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players were stuck in an elevator and needed rescuing on Tuesday, a day before their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. It is believed that first-team players including Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Moise Kean, Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes were among the players stuck in the Grandhotel Handelshof elevator for about 50 minutes. German firefighters arrived at the scene to rescue the players on Tuesday and safely lead them out of the elevator. Just over 24 hours later, PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night

PSG players stuck in elevator: German firefighters called for rescue from the hotel lift

According to reports from Le Parisien, 10 PSG players were stuck in an elevator for 50 minutes on Tuesday. It is understood the unfortunate players to have been trapped in the elevator were - Presnel Kimpembe, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Bandiougou Fadiga, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, Moise Kean, Colin Dagba and Kays Ruiz-Atil. The players were returning from a training session just after 9 pm local time when the lift broke down.

10 PSG players were trapped in an elevator after returning from their training session yesterday & firefighters called to help. pic.twitter.com/QBFz0FO3DN — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 4, 2020

PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who presumably used the stairs, uploaded a video of the incident on social media before deleting it a few hours later. In the video, Kurzawa, who is trying his best to contain his laughter, records the scenes outside the elevator and is heard asking his teammates, "Is everything okay in there?" to which one trapped PSG player responds, "No brother, nothing is okay."

Another PSG player trapped in the lift is then heard saying, "We've got Neymar and Mbappe are stuck in here. Get us out fast!" resulting in laughter from everyone as the duo weren't even included in the PSG squad. The video also shows the city's firefighters trying to rescue the players from the elevator. Fortunately, no PSG player was harmed or injured when the elevator stopped working.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Ligue 1 giants suffer second group stage defeat

PSG got off to a great start in their matchday 3 clash against Leipzig as Di Maria put the visitors in front just six minutes into the game. However, the Argentine missed a penalty a few minutes later which eventually proved to be costly. Christopher Nkunku equalized for the hosts just before half-time and Emil Forsberg put Leipzig in front from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

PSG were then reduced to 10 men after Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 68th minute. Presnel Kimbempe also received a red card five minutes into stoppage time as the Ligue 1 champions finished the game with only nine men. PSG are now in third place in Group H with three points from three games.

Image Credits - PSG Twitter