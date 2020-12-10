PSG Present Signed Shirt To Istanbul's Assistant Coach Pierre Webo Amid Racism Saga

The racism row in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash brought about a halt to the game, which was rescheduled for Wednesday. The rescheduled game saw the Parc des Princes outfit net five times past the travelling side to finish the group stage fixtures on a high. But, in a heartwarming gesture suggesting a show of strength and solidarity between the two sides, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi presented a signed shirt to Istanbul assistant coach Pierre Webo, who was at the heart of the racism struggle.

Pierre Webo receives support from Neymar, Mbappe

Webo was sent off by the referee in the game on Tuesday, when he racked up the racism issue, suggesting that the fourth official had used a racist slur to describe him. With Istanbul players deciding not to participate in the game, PSG too agreed to join the bandwagon, ensuring the game's suspension at least until the next day.

Webo received immense support from several football stars, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. While Neymar tweeted an image of himself with a caption suggesting the significance of black lives, Mbapppe stated the Istanbul assistant coach had his complete support.

PSG present signed shirt to Webo

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday by European football governing body UEFA, who also assured a thorough investigation in the matter. And PSG president Al-Khelaifi extended his support to the assistant coach when he presented a shirt to Webo before the game. Interestingly, the shirt was signed by every player of the PSG squad.

Le Président Nasser Al-Khelaïfi a remis à Pierre Webo un maillot dédicacé par l'ensemble de l'équipe à l'issue de la rencontre. ❤️💙#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/mkdWmOC775 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sebastian Coltescu the infamous fourth official has broken his silence for the first time since the incidence. According to Romanian outlet ProSport, he has informed his family he won't be reading any news sites for the next few days. He also tried to brush off racist allegations, claiming people close to him know that he is not a racist.

PSG vs Istanbul highlights: Neymar, Mbappe shine at home

The rescheduled game saw PSG humiliate Istanbul on Wednesday. Neymar bagged a hattrick at home, apart from Mbappe netting a brace. The Frenchman has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Champions League, beating the previous record set by Barcelona ace Lionel Messi. Moreover, PSG finish atop the Group H standings.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter