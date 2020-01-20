The Debate
Edinson Cavani To Manchester United? Marcus Rashford's Injury Opens Door For PSG Forward

Football News

PSG forward Edinson Cavani is rumoured to be on the verge of making a move to Old Trafford in January after Marcus Rashford suffers foot injury. Keep reading.

Edinson Cavani

Over the course of his career, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has registered a host of goals while playing for Palermo, Napoli and PSG since 2010. Now 32, Edinson Cavani is looking for a new challenge. He has lost his starting berth in the PSG line-up to summer acquisition - Mauro Icardi. Will we see Edinson Cavani in the Premier League playing for Manchester United due to the injury sustained by Marcus Rashford?

Jose Mourinho wants Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek at Tottenham Hotspur

Edinson Cavani - A smart move for Manchester United this January?

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool over the weekend. It dented their hopes of making it to the top four in the ongoing Premier League season. The Red Devils are without the services of Marcus Rashford. They are rumoured to be in the hunt for an experienced striker. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that Cavani has indeed asked for a move away from Paris. However, the French giants are yet to accept any offer. PSG sporting director Leonardo also added that Atletico Madrid have had a bid rejected for Edinson Cavani. Will we see Edinson Cavani become the second Uruguayan forward after Diego Forlan to lead the Red Devils' frontline?

Where will Edinson Cavani end up at the end of January?

