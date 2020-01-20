Edinson Cavani To Manchester United? Marcus Rashford's Injury Opens Door For PSG Forward

Over the course of his career, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has registered a host of goals while playing for Palermo, Napoli and PSG since 2010. Now 32, Edinson Cavani is looking for a new challenge. He has lost his starting berth in the PSG line-up to summer acquisition - Mauro Icardi. Will we see Edinson Cavani in the Premier League playing for Manchester United due to the injury sustained by Marcus Rashford?

Jose Mourinho wants Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants two strikers this January to replace the injured Harry Kane, with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and PSG’s Edinson Cavani on his shortlist. (The Independent) pic.twitter.com/c9KEiVcRIq — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) January 14, 2020

Edinson Cavani - A smart move for Manchester United this January?

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Edinson Cavani's next destination should be Old Trafford:



"I would 100% go and get Edinson Cavani. Huge experience, goalscorer, work ethic and great pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from." pic.twitter.com/08sbPdKCrW — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) January 12, 2020

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool over the weekend. It dented their hopes of making it to the top four in the ongoing Premier League season. The Red Devils are without the services of Marcus Rashford. They are rumoured to be in the hunt for an experienced striker. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that Cavani has indeed asked for a move away from Paris. However, the French giants are yet to accept any offer. PSG sporting director Leonardo also added that Atletico Madrid have had a bid rejected for Edinson Cavani. Will we see Edinson Cavani become the second Uruguayan forward after Diego Forlan to lead the Red Devils' frontline?

Where will Edinson Cavani end up at the end of January?

MARCA:



Edinson Cavani has not travelled with the PSG squad to face Monaco as he wants to join Atlético Madrid this month.



As of right now, the two clubs are €20M apart. PSG wants €30M, Atlético have offered €10M. pic.twitter.com/p8I0hYF0Z0 — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) January 15, 2020

