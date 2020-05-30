PSG Sign Mauro Icardi From Inter Milan For €57 Million: Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have exercised their option to buy on-loan striker Mauro Incardi from Inter Milan. The former Inter Milan captain will join the Les Parisiens for a reported €57 million deal representing the first major piece of business in the summer. Mauro Icardi has been in fine form for PSG this season, scoring 20 goals in 31 matches across all competitions before Ligue 1 was called off in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG sign on-loan Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi for a reported €50M + €7M add one deal

According to The Guardian's transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are set to land their first major signing of the summer after reaching an agreement with Inter Milan for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine international has been on loan at the French capital since the beginning of the season and reportedly the two clubs have struck a €50 million (£45m), plus €7 million (£6.2m) deal in add-ons to make the move permanent. The Mauro Icardi PSG deal reflects how coronavirus is likely to affect the transfer market, with PSG having originally negotiated a €70 million buyout clause during the loan deal.

According to ESPN, the breakthrough in negotiations for the Mauro Icardi PSG deal happened last weekend, when Inter Milan sporting director, Piero Ausilio, his PSG counterpart Leonardo and Mauro Icardi wife and agent Wanda Nara agreed on a deal that saw the former La Masia gradually shift his sails to Paris. Ausilio on Friday had stated that Icardi wanted to stay put at PSG and the parties involved were keen on striking a deal for the former Sampdoria man. Inter Milan were looking to sell Mauro Icardi for a long time with his repeated tussles with the board and the Nerazzurri fans, having finally managed to offload their former captain before his loan deal expired.

Reports suggest that Mauro Icardi is delighted to stay in Paris where he will be the first-choice striker in a team that is expected to get for continental honours next season as well as the current season if the Champions League resumes after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Icardi's arrival presents a shrewd piece of business by Leonardo, with the Argentine set to replace Edinson Cavani, who is set to leave the club in the summer at the end of his contract. Icardi made 219 appearances for Inter Milan across all competitions, scoring 124 goals, winning the Capocannoniere twice.

