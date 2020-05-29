Man United Fans Hit Back After Arsenal Fan Compares Alphonso Davies Wan-Bissaka Price

An Arsenal fan's attempt to rile up his rival supporters massively failed after Man United fans hit back at the troll. The Arsenal supporter referred to the claims that Man United rejected the opportunity to sign De Klassiker star Alphonso Davies and instead splashed the cash on Wan Bissaka. However, his joy was short-lived after the Red Devils responded in referencing to their signing of Nicolas Pepe and Serge Gnabry's revival at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal fan trolls Man United fans for letting go of Alphonso Davies and signing Wan Bissaka; fans hit back

Alphonso Davies was at his very best during Bayern Munich's all-important clash against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this week. According to a Manchester Evening News report, Man United had received 40 scout reports in favour of signing the Canadian ace and had offered him a trial when he was 15 years old, only for him to spend time training with the Canada Olympic team. An Arsenal supporter tried to rile up Man United supporters by comparing his Alphonso Davies' transfer fee with that of Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The Twitter user wrote that Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich for £19 million, while Aaron Wan Bissaka joined Manchester United for a whopping £45 million, taking a dig at the fans of the 13-time Premier League champions.

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich for £19M.



Aaron Wan Bissaka joined Manchester United for £45M.



The levels are absolutely staggering. — ♣️ (@AFCMax9) May 26, 2020

However, Man United fans did not hold back and responded in style, referring to Arsenal selling Serge Gnabry and signing Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for a whopping €80 million, while they sold Serge Gnabry for a meagre €5 million in 2016. While Pepe has failed to live up to his hype and price tag, Gnabry has gone on to establish himself as one of Europe's brightest wingers at both club and international level.

A couple of fans even pointed out that midfielder Scott McTominay has as many goals as the former Lille forward, despite missing three months of action due to injury.

Dan James, 15m

Pepe, 72m



Levels. — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) May 26, 2020

you spent 72 mil on Pepe just to be 9th😭 — shane😐🔴 (@shane_c_) May 26, 2020

Paid 75m for a 25 yr old winger just for him to have the same ammnts of PL goals as my DM Mctominay, 4 goals !

"Mctominay missed 3 mnths due to injury btw"

Lmao — Marcus Redford (@DeludedPereira) May 26, 2020

Arsenal let go of Serge Gnabry for € 5M.



Arsenal bought Nicolas Pepe for € 80M.



The levels are absolutely staggering. — Sumukh™ (@utdSS7) May 26, 2020

Wan Bissaka stats for Man United

Aaron wan Bissaka joined Man United from Crystal Palace in the summer for a staggering £45 million. The right-back has slotted in effortlessly into manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side and his acquisition was already considered a shrewd piece of business by Man United fans. The former Crystal Palace man has featured in 34 games across all competitions for Man United this season, accounting for 10 clean sheets. Primarily considered a defensive full-back, Wan Bissaka has worked upon his game and has improved his attacking output with Anthony Martial in particular, reaping the benefits.

