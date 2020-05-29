Arsenal's Leaked 'blood-splattered' 2020-21 Away Kit Leaves Fans Unimpressed

The new Arsenal away kit leaked online this week but has left many Arsenal fans unimpressed with its blood-splatter pattern. The Gunners haven't had the best of seasons in the Premier League, but their kits drew a response from many supporters and rivals alike. However, the latest Arsenal kit leaked online suggests a poor representation of the marble halls of their former stadium Highbury and looks like 'someone’s been mauled by a bear', according to Arsenal fans.

Arsenal kit leaked: Fans unimpressed with 'blood-splatter design' after Arsenal away kit leaked online

Footy Headlines, known for obtaining kit leaks before they are officially unveiled, provided pictures of the latest design of the Arsenal away kit. The Arsenal away kit leaked by Footy Headlines is predominantly 'cloud white' first time in 10 years, and features Emirates' new 'Emirates - Fly Better' tag as the main sponsor. The Adidas-made Arsenal kit leaked online has the Visit Rwanda logo on the left sleeve while a graphic print resembling marble is splashed across the front and sleeves. While the Arsenal kit leaked online, the shorts are yet to be leaked, with many Arsenal fans suggesting that the shorts could be maroon, with cloud white socks.

Several Arsenal fans expressed their displeasure after the Arsenal away kit leaked online, with many drawing strong resemblance to the training kit of the current season. Fans took to social media to troll the leaked kit, with one sure suggesting that the design will scare opponents and the Gunners could improve their record away from home. Another Twitter user suggested that the kit suggests how they get battered out of the top four every season in the Premier League. Another user commented that the kit looks like the player has just been mauled by a bear.

Arsenal away kit leaked: Gunners prepare for Premier League return

Arsenal were one of the first teams to resume training incorporating social distancing measures last month and will play their game in hand over defending champions Manchester City on June 17. The Gunners, who have vastly improved their playing style under new manager Mikel Arteta, will hope to push for a place in the Premier League top six, in a bid to book a place to play in Europe next season. The Manchester City vs Arsenal clash will also see Mikel Arteta return to the Etihad as an opposing manager for the first time since his departure from Pep Guardiola's backroom staff.

