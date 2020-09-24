PSG Star Di Maria Handed Four-match Ban For Trying To Spit During The Marseille Brawl

Le Classique or the PSG vs Marseille clash is often known for the heated and intense rivalry that the two clubs enjoy. However, the recent Ligue 1 derby took an ugly turn when the two teams clashed in the injury time of the game. The final minutes saw five players, including superstar Neymar being sent off for their involvement in a physical altercation. Now, the LFP disciplinary commission has acted further against PSG superstar Angel di Maria.

PSG vs Marseille fight: Di Maria faces a four-match ban

According to various media reports in France, the LFP disciplinary commission has imposed a four-match ban on Di Maria. The Argentina international has been reportedly found guilty of attempting to spit at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez. Indeed, Gonzalez was one of the main subjects of the clash that broke out in the derby game. However, Ligue 1 is yet to confirm if his ban was for spitting allegations.

Breaking | Angel di Maria handed 4 match ban by LFP disciplinary commission for attempting to spit on Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 23, 2020

The altercation began when Marseille's Dario Benedetto and PSG star Leandro Paredes ended up in an argument following a challenge. Following the argument, the players from the two teams ended up in a brawl. Neymar, in particular, was sent off for grabbing Alvaro Gonzalez by his neck.

PSG vs Marseille fight: Neymar racism allegations

Besides Neymar, PSG stars Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa as well as Marseille's Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also sent off from the game. Following the incident, the Brazil international was handed a two-match suspension. However, the former Barcelona man alleged that he was racially abused by Alvaro Gonzalez.

He also urged the authorities to act against the Spanish defender on charges of racism. Denying the allegations, Gonzalez, in a social media post denied any wrongdoing. He went on to assert that there was no place for racism in the game. Marseille came to their player's rescue, claiming that Gonzalez has been receiving death threats after his contact details were divulged by the Brazilian media.

PSG vs Marseille fight: Neymar accused of racism

In the recent developments of the Neymar racism row, Spanish radio station Cadena COPE has revealed that the 28-year-old PSG superstar used a racial slur against Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai. Neymar called him a "Chinese s***" during the PSG vs Marseille fight.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram