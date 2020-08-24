Kingsley Coman's Redemption: From PSG Reject To Champions League Hero For Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) wait for Champions League success continued after their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday. The Bundesliga champions romped to a 1-0 win, leaving the Ligue 1 giants to rue their missed chances in what was their first Champions League final appearance. The PSG vs Bayern clash was even more heartbreaking for the Parisians as it was Kingsley Coman who settled the contest, a player who rose through the ranks from PSG's academy.

PSG vs Bayern: PSG reject Kingsley Coman's goal seals Bayern's Champions League title

Kingsley Coman was manager Hansi Flick's only change to the starting XI ahead of the PSG vs Bayern clash from their semi-final win against Lyon. The 24-year-old repaid his manager's trust by scoring the only goal of the game close to the hour-mark to seal Bayern Munich's treble and a sixth European Cup triumph. The Kingsley Coman goal was also the 500th goal scored by the Bundesliga giants in the Champions League, only behind Real Madrid and Barcelona's tally in the competition. The strike was also a gut-wrenching moment for PSG, who saw their Champions League dream fade away by a player who called the Parc des Princes his home until six years ago.

Kingsley Coman PSG journey: Ex-PSG star's career at a glance

Kingsley Coman was brought up in Paris and spent nine years in the youth academy at PSG. As a 16-year-old, the versatile winger made his debut for the Parisians in a 3-2 defeat against Sochaux in 2013. Coman remains the youngest debutant in PSG history, but as the Qatar Sports Investments era bankrolled a host of superstar signings, the winger found himself out of favour and subsequently ran down his contract.

After the Coman PSG stint, the winger joined Juventus on a free transfer, winning the Serie A and Coppa Italia in his first season, before finding himself on the losing side against Luis Enrique's FC Barcelona in the Champions League final. The winger subsequently joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, becoming one of the star players in Pep Guardiola's Bayern side. However, the French international's seasons were marred by a series of injuries which resulted in him being on the sidelines more often.

Bayern Munich placed their trust in Kingsley Coman, and the winger was signed permanently for a reported fee of €21 million. Injuries time and again cropped up and two years ago the French international had publicly revealed that he had contemplated retirement at an early age due to injury troubles. The winger had missed out on France's 2018 World Cup squad due to injury, while he was unlikely to start the PSG vs Bayern clash. Flick threw Kingsley Coman on the big stage ahead of the more experienced Ivan Perisic, and the 24-year-old delivered the goods in what was the most crucial goal of his club career.

Coman Bayern career: Kingsley Coman's redemption

While a record of 20 trophies at the age of 24 seems overwhelming, Kingsley Coman has had his fair share of troubles, and the goal is testament to his natural skill as a footballer. Coman's goal has a major significance for both PSG and Bayern Munich as they turn their attention to next season. The 24-year-old's future in Bavaria was cast into doubt after the Bundesliga champions splashed €49 million (£45m) to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

However, 38 appearances across all competitions this season - the most he has managed in a season - followed by his Champions League heroics gives plenty of headache to Hansi Flick as he looks to continue his success next season. Coman became the first player in the history of the Champions League to score against his former club in the final and PSG will have realised that despite all their star quality and excessive transfer spend, the Parisians cannot bankroll their way to success.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League, Deji Faremi Twitter)