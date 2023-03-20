Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of severe speculation as the PSG forward hasn't disclosed anything as of now. He has entered the last phase of his PSG contract but talks of a new deal haven't really progressed as of now. Messi signed for the French giants in 2021 after he left FC Barcelona, a club he was long associated with. The Argentina skipper, now a World Cup winner was released by FC Barcelona as a free agent.

Lionel Messi's future is in doldrums as PSG appear to be not interested in extending his stay

If reports are to be believed, PSG are reconsidering their stance on Lionel Messi's contract. There is a clause in his contract that a one-year extension could be executed but it requires both the parties to be on the same playing field. Messi has been linked with a plethora of clubs including Al Hilal and MLS outfit Inter Miami while his former club Barcelona is also prepared to embrace him with open arms. But the Catalan giants are going through a financial crisis and affording Messi would be pretty difficult for them.

PSG's ouster from the Champions League might have an adverse impact on Messi's decision as their failure in Europa has been a regular issue these days. Another report suggested Messi had previously agreed to extend his association with the club but his demands have shot up and he is now wants to be at par with Kylian Mbappe who is the highest earner at the club. Rumours of his exit intensified following PSG's loss to Rennes in the Ligue 1. Ahead of the match, PSG supporters booed Messi.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto questioned this kind of treatment and said:

You can’t understand why, he is having good seasons in Paris, scoring a lot of goals, assisting. They’ve taken it out on him because of the elimination [from the Champions League], but he’s a spectacular player and it’s very bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. We’re going to treat him very well here if he comes.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for one of the greats of the game but the 35 year old is expected to be playing at the highest level. His counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave Manchester United as he joined Al-Nassr for a lucrative contract last year after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.