PSG Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full UEFA Champions League Squads

With Atalanta and RB Leipzig already in the quarter-finals, there are only six spots up for grabs in the Champions League 2019-20 season. Twelve heavyweights will fight with everything they have to move forward in the competition. One of the clashes to look out for is the game between PSG and Dortmund. The first leg ended in Dortmund's favour but PSG bagged an away goal advantage in their 2-1 defeat.

It was an Erling Haaland show at the Westfalenstadion in the first leg, as the Norwegian teenager was on target twice to call it a day for the Yellow and Black army. A goal and no reply in return will do the work for PSG at the Parc des Princes this week. However, the capital of France will be quiet as the PSG vs Dortmund game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors. The game, though, is still wide open as there is little to separate the two sides with a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals up for grabs.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 ( March 12, 1:30 AM IST) at the Parc des Princes. Here is the PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, PSG vs DOR Dream11 top picks and PSG vs DOR Dream11 team.

PSG vs DOR Dream11 team and prediction

PSG vs DOR Dream11 top picks

Jadon Sancho Neymar Jr. Erling Haaland

PSG vs DOR Dream11 team (Squads)

PSG vs DOR Dream11: PSG Full Squad

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

PSG vs DOR Dream11: Dortmund Full Squad

Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Manuel Akanji, Achrat Hakimi, Marcel Schmelzer, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Dan-Axel Zagaddou, Nico Schulz, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Raphaael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Mario Gotze

Both sides have an embarrassment of riches, with PSG boasting the likes of Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler, and Borussia Dortmund having the likes of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard and Marco Reus up front. That being said, PSG do have the advantage of the away goal from the first leg. Our PSG vs DOR Dream11 prediction, therefore, is a narrow win for PSG.

Please note: Our PSG vs DOR Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. This does not guarantee positive results.

