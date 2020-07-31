PSG Vs Lyon Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Coupe De La Ligue Final Live

Paris Saint-Germain take on Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final this week. A win for PSG would ensure that they finish the season with a domestic treble ahead of resuming their UEFA Champions League campaign. Here is the PSG vs Lyon prediction, PSG vs Lyon live stream information, PSG vs Lyon h2h record and French League Cup final preview.

PSG vs Lyon live stream details and match preview

In addition to being an all-important final, the Coupe de la Ligue final is also a historic moment for French football. After a 26-year existence, the tournament will draw to a close as French football looks to de-clutter the domestic schedule. While PSG are aiming to win the final to secure a domestic treble, a win for Lyon will ensure European football for the club next season after the team missed out on automatic Champions League qualification. PSG come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win which handed them the Coupe de France crown. Lyon haven’t played competitive football for some time now but won their last warm-up friendly against Antwerp by a 3-2 scoreline on July 24.

PSG vs Lyon match information

Game: PSG vs Lyon Date and Time: Friday, July 30 (Saturday, for Indian viewers), 12:40 AM IST Venue: Stade de France

PSG vs Lyon live stream details

Fans looking to watch the PSG vs Lyon live telecast in India will have to miss out, as the match is not being televised in India. However, the French League Cup final live scores can be accessed on the official Twitter handles of PSG and Lyon.

PSG vs Lyon live stream, h2h record

PSG are ahead in the PSG vs Lyon h2h record according to Fussball Wettpoint. Out of the 39 games played between the two sides, PSG lead the PSG vs Lyon h2h record with 20 wins. Lyon, on the other hand, have won 12 PSG vs Lyon h2h clashes in the past. Seven PSG vs Lyon h2h matches have ended in draws.

PSG vs Lyon live stream: PSG vs Lyon team news

PSG: Star forward Kylian Mbappe is set to miss out with an ankle injury. Defender Thilo Kehrer is likely to miss out as well.

Lyon: Coach Rudi Garcia has a fully fit squad to choose from, with none of his players injured.

PSG vs Lyon live stream: Probable PSG vs Lyon playing 11

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Di Maria, Verratti, Gueye, Draxler; Neymar, Icardi

Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Di Maria, Verratti, Gueye, Draxler; Neymar, Icardi Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Rafael, Reine-Adelaide, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Dembele, Depay

PSG vs Lyon prediction

According to our PSG vs Lyon prediction, PSG are favourites in this game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/psg, instagram/ol