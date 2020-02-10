PSG Vs Lyon Sees FUNNIEST Own Goal In Ligue 1 History As Mbappe And Co. Continue Dominance

PSG comfortably beat Lyon 4-2 at Parc des Princes on Sunday night (Monday IST). Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after squeezing the ball from a tight angle. Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's second before Lyon fullback Fernando Marcal scored a hilarious own goal to extend PSG's lead in the second half.

Watch: Fernando Marcal own goal

PSG were clearly dominating the game. Kylian Mbappe released Julian Draxler down the left flank, only to see Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes close him down. The German midfielder released the ball into the box. However, Lyon midfielder Thiago Mended miscued his clearance and sent it back to Draxler.

The 26-year-old kept the ball in play and tried to guide it into the path of an unmarked Angel Di Maria inside the box. Lyon defender Fernando Marcal tried to intercept the ball but stumbled at the wrong time to send the ball flying into the back of his own net.

Fernando Marcal's embarrassing own goal handed PSG a three-goal advantage before Lyon rallied to score twice for a nervy finish. However, Edinson Cavani scored late to seal the victory for Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG vs Lyon highlights

PSG have opened a 12-point gap at the top over second-placed Marseille. They are looking comfortable in their hunt for a seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years. The French giants will face Dijon next on Wednesday in Coupe De France.

Social media reacts to Fernando Marcal own goal

Fernando Marcal with an epic own goal vs PSG 🤷🏼‍♂️😅 pic.twitter.com/l1yhhN6xr6 — moromannen (@moromannen) February 9, 2020

This is the point where you put your controller through the TV and rage quit FIFA 😂



Outrageous own goal!



Beautiful finish to be fair... pic.twitter.com/YDLIkV2zAc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2020

The maddest own goal I’ve ever seen in the PSG Lyon game! pic.twitter.com/r1uC5Zm0uq — Andy Stirling Robertson (@andysr_design) February 9, 2020

Own goal of the decade in the PSG vs Lyon game yet it’s just 2020 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gfTQH0p7OQ — Boiwonda✨ (@doug_mutungi) February 9, 2020

