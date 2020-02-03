Kylian Mbappe And Thomas Tuchel Clash On The Sidelines After The Frenchman Gets Subbed Off

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was involved in an argument with manager Thomas Tuchel after the striker was subbed off in the game against Montpellier. Mbappe scored the fourth goal for the Parisians and was soon replaced by Mauro Icardi in the 69th minute of the game.

Kylian Mbappe - Tuchel touchline row: The duo were seen arguing on the touchline

PSG manager Tuchel substituted Mbappe earlier today and he was absolutely fuming with the decision.



This isn't good at all, just a reminder that Mbappe still hasn't signed a new contract with PSG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/djRngUpyCD — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 1, 2020

However, Kylian Mbappe could not hide his anguish after being substituted. While being substituted, Tuchel grabbed Mbappe’s arm to explain to him his decision. However, Mbappe was in no mood to speak nicely to his manager and the two were seen arguing on the sidelines. The manager was asked about the fall-out with the French international during the post-match press conference. In response, Tuchel asserted that he was the coach and not Mbappe. He also claimed that Mbappe was angry as he scored only once on Saturday.

PSG defeated Montpellier in Ligue 1, scoring five past their opponents. Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa scored for the defending Ligue 1 Champions. Meanwhile, Montpellier’s Daniel Congre netted in his team’s post.

PSG are willing to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract amid Real Madrid interest

PSG are planning to offer a contract renewal to Kylian Mbappe worth €32 million a year, spanning for five years. This is to ward off interest from clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are considered as the front-runners to sign the French International, with manager Zinedine Zidane openly expressing his admiration for the World Cup winner.

Kylian Mbappe had earlier praised Liverpool as an ‘amazing team’, describing them as a machine. He lauded the Reds for their undefeated campaign so far in the Premier League. Mbappe also asserted that Liverpool were very focused, although they have to play a game every three days.

Kylian Mbappe has been in phenomenal form this season

Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal this season having scored 22 goals along with 13 assists in 25 games across all competitions. PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 points table. They will next play against Nantes on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 (February 5 according to IST).

