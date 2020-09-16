PSG Vs Metz Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hoping to get their first points of the new Ligue 1 season when they host Vincent Hognon's Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, September 16. The Ligue 1 clash between PSG vs Metz is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our PSG vs Metz prediction, the PSG vs Metz H2H record and PSG vs Metz live stream details ahead of the crunch encounter.

Ligue 1 live: PSG vs Metz prediction and match preview

PSG suffered defeats against Lens and Marseille in their opening two fixtures of their domestic season and are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings. Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to score a goal in their league campaign this season and will be without Neymar, Paredes and Kurzawa, owing to their red cards against Marseille. However, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos might be included in the squad for the game against Metz after a period of self-isolation.

On the other hand, Metz were put to the sword by Monaco and Lille in their opening two fixtures. Like PSG, Metz are yet to score a goal in the league this season but will be without Manuel Cabit, who is continuing to recover from a car accident which happened last season, while Kevin N'Doram remains out with an Achilles problem. Metz are currently in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings. Our PSG vs Metz prediction is that PSG will win the game 3-0.

#PSGFCM Le groupe pour le déplacement sur la pelouse du @PSG_inside est présenté par @EauCarola ! 👊🇱🇻



Carola, partageons le goût d'être ici 👉https://t.co/eJKzQM6SEm pic.twitter.com/ZzDbgNsjJ2 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) September 15, 2020

PSG vs Metz H2H record

The PSG vs Metz H2H record is completely dominated by the Parisians. These two teams have met each other seven times in the past and PSG have prevailed on all seven occasions. Metz have the chance to get their first point(s) against PSG on Wednesday.

Ligue 1 live: PSG vs Metz live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch PSG vs Metz live on BT Sport 1. In the USA, the PSG vs Metz live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. There will be no PSG vs Metz live stream in India, but fans can keep themselves updated with the live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - PSG Instagram / Metz Twitter