Reguilon Transfer: Tottenham To Trump Man United In Signing Real Madrid Left-back?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon on a permanent transfer. Expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this transfer window, Reguilon was in negotiations to join Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United for quite some time. However, Real Madrid's insistence to add a buy-back clause in the deal is said to have scuppered any agreement with the Red Devils.

This, inadvertently, opened the door for Tottenham to lure the 23-year-old to North London. According to The Athletic, Tottenham have made significant progress in talks, and while the deal is yet to be agreed upon, the Spurs hierarchy are confident of getting their man. The reported move will cost the Spurs in the range of £20 million.

Tottenham have a made an official bid to Real Madrid for Sergio Reguilon, as @David_Ornstein reported.

Manchester United are in talks by days with Real but *won't* accept to pay €30m and *won't* accept any the "buy back clause" asked by the Spanish club. 1️⃣ #MUFC #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

The news should comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who were hoping to sign the left-back in order to bring in competition for Luke Shaw. Shaw missed almost four months last season with an injury, which highlighted the need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign a potent replacement.

Meanwhile, Spurs were in the market for a left-back after Danny Rose was deemed surplus to requirement. With Ben Davies as the only recognised left-back in the club, a move for Sergio Reguilon makes sense for the North London outfit. It is believed, Jose Mourinho was in discussions with Reguilon throughout the month of September, which may have helped Spurs with a breakthrough in negotiations.

Reguilon has been with Real Madrid since 2005, as a youth talent. After moving up the ranks in the club, the Spaniard made his senior debut during the 2018-19 season. He played a total of 22 games in all competitions before being shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season. Under the tutelage of former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, Reguilon impressed, scoring three times in 38 appearances and winning the Europa League.

The 23-year-old must have hoped to challenge the likes of Marcelo and Ferland Mendy for a starting role at Santiago Bernabeu this campaign. Real manager Zinedine Zidane, however, was willing to let Reguilon leave, after reportedly not being convinced by the full-back's ability to make the first time any time soon.

Spurs to also hijack Man United move in Gareth Bale transfer?

If reports in England are to be believed, Spurs have also hijacked Man United's move for Real ace Gareth Bale. Tottenham are said to be in pole position to re-sign Bale in a loan deal, with or without an option for a permanent transfer. Bale, who also drew interest from the Red Devils, is said to prefer a move back to North London over a switch to Manchester.

