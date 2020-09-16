Tottenham Have Upper Hand Over Man United In Sealing Stunning Gareth Bale Transfer?

In the latest Gareth Bale transfer news, reports suggest that Tottenham have entered the race to sign their former player from Real Madrid and already have the upper hand. The Wales star wants out of Spain this summer and is keen on a return to the Premier League with both Manchester United and Tottenham interested in pursuing the forward.

Tottenham have an upper hand in sealing Bale transfer over Man United: Report

The situation between Read Madrid head coach Zidane and Gareth Bale seems to have reached a point of no return with the player being frozen out of the first time by the man in charge. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is desperate for attacking reinforcements as he would be keen to finish in the top four. Tottenham's new boss is very keen on Gareth Bale and this moves the London-based team, a position above Manchester United for the transfer of the Real Madrid star as Manchester United have Gareth Bale in mind as a back up if the proposed Jadon Sancho transfer fails.

Real Madrid have told the Welshman he can leave the Bernabeu this summer if an offer comes in and as per reports, Tottenham have launched an enquiry to acquiring the services of a player, who once played for them. Speaking to the media on his future earlier last month, the player has told about how Real Madrid made things hard for him and that there is still a lot of time left in this transfer window and that he will look at what happens.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out the possibility of the player going out on loan and stated that though it is true that there is interest coming in from a lot of places, the truth is that there are hardly clubs who will be able to match the demands in asking. He also said that his client Gareth Bale is one of the best players in the world and according to him, the best of the players do not go out on loan.

Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United have no shortage of Championship interest in James Garner and the player is likely to go out on loan despite the Huddersfield Town deal falling out. Meanwhile according to Manchester Evening News here were no discussions with Villa during the summer over a deal for Grealish. On the other hand, Jadon Sancho transfer seems far from complete with Manchester United still chasing the player on priority.

Image: Bale Twitter