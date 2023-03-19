PSG Vs Rennes Live Streaming: How To Watch Lionel Messi In Action In India, US & UK?

PSG vs Rennes Live Streaming: Over a week after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, PSG are up against Rennes in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match at home on Sunday night. The reigning champions head into the match on the back of a 2-1 away victory against Brest in their last game. Rennes, on the other hand, are coming off a 0-0 draw against Auxerre in their previous match.

Meanwhile, PSG have a long injury list ahead of the Ligue 1 match, with several key first-team stars remaining on the sidelines. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Ramos are the players who are out of the game. While Ramos was the latest player to be added to the list due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi made headlines for missing a training session.

Ligue 1 2022-23: Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Rennes?

While reports claimed Messi missed a training session due to unknown reasons, the team didn’t mention him in their injury list. At the same time, he was seen training with the team in videos and photos shared by PSG on March 17, 2023. This suggests that the seven-time Balon d’Or winner will be seen playing for the defending champions at their home.

Where is the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match taking place?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes is scheduled to be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

When will the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match begin?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes is slated to begin at 9:35 PM IST / 16:05 GMT / 12:05 ET / 19:05 PT.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 match in India?

India football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the PSG vs Rennes match on Voot.

How to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 match in India?

Fans can also tune into the live telecast of the match on Viacom18 Media.

How to watch the PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 match in US and UK?