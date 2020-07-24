PSG Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Coupe De France Final Live

Following a four-month break, football in France returns on Friday night as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-German eye yet another trophy. Thomas Tuchel's PSG will face AS Saint-Etienne for the Coupe de France title at the Stade de France on Friday night, with kick-off scheduled for 9:10 pm local time (Saturday, 12:40 am IST). Here's a look at the PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction, PSG vs STE Dream11 team and the PSG vs STE Dream11 top picks for the French Cup final.

PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction and preview

PSG will head into the French Cup final having beaten Celtic 4-0 in their most recent friendly match. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia got on the scoresheet for the Parisians. The French giants were crowned Ligue 1 champions when the season was suspended back in April and will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet on Friday night.

St-Etienne counted themselves lucky when the coronavirus suspended the Ligue 1 as Claude Puel's side were languishing in 17th place in the Ligue 1 table, seven points from safety. However, St-Etienne overcame some tough challenges in the form of AS Monaco and Rennes to make it to the final of the French Cup. St-Etienne also recorded a 4-0 win in a friendly over Belgian club Charleroi last week and will head into the final with some confidence despite being massive underdogs. However, our PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will win the game.

PSG vs STE Dream11 team news: Injuries and probable starting line-ups

PSG have no injury concerns heading into the French Cup final. Saint-Etienne are without centre-back William Saliba, who has returned to parent club Arsenal following his loan spell. Here's a look at the probable line-ups for both sides.

Paris Saint-Germain : Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye, Di Maria; Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar

: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye, Di Maria; Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar Saint-Etienne: Moulin; Debuchy, Fofana, Kolodziejczak, Silva; Aholou, M'Vila, Camara; Boudebouz, Diony, Khazri

PSG vs STE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Moulin

Defenders- Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa

Midfielders- Di Maria, M'Vila, Camara, Boudebouz

Forwards - Mbappe (C), Neymar (VC), Icardi

PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction: PSG vs STE Dream11 top picks

Top picks for PSG - Mbappe, Neymar

Top picks for STE - M'Vila, Boudebouz

Note: The PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The abovementioned PSG vs STE Dream11 team and PSG vs STE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Saint-Etienne/ Neymar Instagram