PSG Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Coupe De France Final Live

Following a four-month break, football in France returns on Friday night as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-German eye yet another trophy. Thomas Tuchel's PSG will face AS Saint-Etienne for the Coupe de France title at the Stade de France on Friday night, with kick-off scheduled for 9:10 pm local time (Saturday, 12:40 am IST). Here's a look at the PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction, PSG vs STE Dream11 team and the PSG vs STE Dream11 top picks for the French Cup final.
⚡️ Final day— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 24, 2020
🏆 @coupedefrance
🆚 @ASSEofficiel
🏟️ Stade de France
⌚️ 21h10 (CEST)
📲 #PSGASSE
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/ZU8LTMGRBd
ALSO READ: Bundesliga Media Rights Value In India Set To Fall From $1.5M To $600,000 Per Year: Report
PSG will head into the French Cup final having beaten Celtic 4-0 in their most recent friendly match. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia got on the scoresheet for the Parisians. The French giants were crowned Ligue 1 champions when the season was suspended back in April and will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet on Friday night.
ALSO READ: Is Neymar Playing Tonight? PSG Vs St-Etienne Coupe De France Final Team News
St-Etienne counted themselves lucky when the coronavirus suspended the Ligue 1 as Claude Puel's side were languishing in 17th place in the Ligue 1 table, seven points from safety. However, St-Etienne overcame some tough challenges in the form of AS Monaco and Rennes to make it to the final of the French Cup. St-Etienne also recorded a 4-0 win in a friendly over Belgian club Charleroi last week and will head into the final with some confidence despite being massive underdogs. However, our PSG vs STE Dream11 prediction is that Paris Saint-Germain will win the game.
PSG have no injury concerns heading into the French Cup final. Saint-Etienne are without centre-back William Saliba, who has returned to parent club Arsenal following his loan spell. Here's a look at the probable line-ups for both sides.
ALSO READ: How To Watch PSG Vs St-Etienne Live In India? French Cup Final Live In India
ALSO READ: PSG Vs St-Etienne Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Coupe De France Final Live