PSG’s Tweet On Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of World Cup Final Sets Internet Ablaze

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is all set to conclude with the high-octane final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. The summit clash will see the great Lionel Messi going head to head against young superstar Kylian Mbappe, which brings loads of excitement into the game. Both players represent Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the club level and are well acquainted with each other strengths on the field.

Meanwhile, after France defeated Morocco by 2-0 to seal their place in the final against Argentina, PSG took to their official social media handle and congratulated Messi and Mbappe on their feat. They put out a graphic illustration of both PSG superstars wearing their respective national team shirts, with the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in the background. Captioning the picture, the reigning Ligue 1 champions said, “We’re so proud!”.

Football fans react to PSG's tweet about Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe

PSG’s tweet was quick to go viral among football fans on social media, as they responded to it with wholesome takes. A fan revealed his thoughts saying, the final is not about Messi or Mbappe, as it was their teams that fought their way up to the summit clash. The fan urged everyone to credit wherever it is due, while also mentioning the coaches.

“I am astonished that everyone keeps commenting on "Messi this" and "Mbappe that"..... it takes a team to win a match. Messi didnt take Argentina to the finals. Neither did Mbappe. They were part of the TEAM of players who got there. Give credit where it is due. Including coaches,” the Twitter user wrote. At the same time, there were many other interesting reactions on PSG’s tweet.

I am astonished that everyone keeps commenting on "Messi this" and "Mbappe that"..... it takes a team to win a match. Messi didnt take Argentina to the finals. Neither did Mbappe. They were part of the TEAM of players who got there. Give credit where it is due. Including coaches — T D (@Thomas47606075) December 16, 2022

Has this ever happened before? Both World Cup finalists play for the same club? — His Excellency, ChiefTwit (@TheZingOne) December 15, 2022

Messi should be the one who wins..



You took our king, now our king should not lose to your country in his final WC — Ad N An (@adnanshah1993) December 15, 2022

I wish Messi can win this one then both of them work twice as hard to win the Championship league — Ray Ngcamu (@ngcamu_ray) December 15, 2022

@KMbappe In front of a friend, you can do it 🔥 — Mustafa Alritimi (@alritimi) December 15, 2022

Let's hope after all said and done you will take this experience all the way to the Champions league final. All the best to you both even though you not my favs#CR7 — Lavenja (@Lavenja6) December 15, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France: Full Squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

France