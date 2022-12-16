Last Updated:

PSG’s Tweet On Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of World Cup Final Sets Internet Ablaze

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballers Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be up against each other in Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup final on December 18.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is all set to conclude with the high-octane final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. The summit clash will see the great Lionel Messi going head to head against young superstar Kylian Mbappe, which brings loads of excitement into the game. Both players represent Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the club level and are well acquainted with each other strengths on the field. 

Meanwhile, after France defeated Morocco by 2-0 to seal their place in the final against Argentina, PSG took to their official social media handle and congratulated Messi and Mbappe on their feat. They put out a graphic illustration of both PSG superstars wearing their respective national team shirts, with the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in the background. Captioning the picture, the reigning Ligue 1 champions said, “We’re so proud!”.

Football fans react to PSG's tweet about Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe

PSG’s tweet was quick to go viral among football fans on social media, as they responded to it with wholesome takes. A fan revealed his thoughts saying, the final is not about Messi or Mbappe, as it was their teams that fought their way up to the summit clash. The fan urged everyone to credit wherever it is due, while also mentioning the coaches. 

“I am astonished that everyone keeps commenting on "Messi this" and "Mbappe that"..... it takes a team to win a match. Messi didnt take Argentina to the finals. Neither did Mbappe. They were part of the TEAM of players who got there. Give credit where it is due. Including coaches,” the Twitter user wrote. At the same time, there were many other interesting reactions on PSG’s tweet.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France: Full Squads

Argentina

  • Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani
  • Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
  • Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios
  • Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

France

  • Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.
  • Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.
  • Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga.
  • Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku
