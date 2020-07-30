PU Vs SPKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Philadelphia Union will be up against Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals of MLS is back tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Philadelphia Union are on the 4th spot of the MLS Eastern conference division. They managed to win two times out of 5 games played (Draws 2, Loss 1). Sporting Kansas City are on the top of the MLS Western Conference division. SPKC have managed to win four games in a total of 5 games played (Loss 1).
The PU vs SPKC live match will commence on Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31, at 5:30 AM IST). Fans can play the PU vs SPKC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PU vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, PU vs SPKC top picks and PU vs SPKC Dream11 team.
Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos
Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez, John Pulskamp, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Winston Reid, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Wan Kuzain, Ilie Sanchez, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton
Note: The PU vs SPKC Dream11 prediction and PU vs SPKC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PU vs SPKC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.