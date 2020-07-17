Rohit Sharma Delighted At Seeing Favourite Team Real Madrid Winning 34th LaLiga Title

Real Madrid's scintillating campaign in LaLiga this term won hearts of several football fans across the world. Fans who have been supporting the club for long could not hide their excitement of Real Madrid winning the LaLiga title, after going trophyless previous term. One such special fan happens to be Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma, who posted a heartfelt message after Los Blancos clinched their 34th league title on Thursday.

LaLiga champions 2020: Real Madrid win LaLiga

Real Madrid clinched the LaLiga title with the victory against Villarreal on Thursday. The club's top scorer of the season, Karim Benzema scored twice past the Yellow Submarines to ensure the coronation before Matchday 38. Although Vicente Iborra headed past Thibaut Courtois in the 83rd minute, Villarreal failed to salvage a draw, in an attempt to halt Real Madrid's coronation.

Rohit Sharma tweets after Real Madrid win LaLiga

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the same. Sharma, who happens to be a diehard Los Blancos fan, in a tweet, lauded Real Madrid for achieving their goals while working in tandem as a group amid 'tough' times, implying the coronavirus crisis. It is indeed true that football suffered immensely during the lockdown, with players finding it difficult to play in the absence of the fans in the stadiums.

Rohit Sharma congratulates LaLiga champions 2020

Rohit Sharma went on to congratulate the newly crowned LaLiga champions 2020, asserting that this was some good news during a difficult year. The cricketer also added an image of himself, all smiles, while donning a Real Madrid jersey. However, this is not the first time that the Indian cricket star has spoken on Real Madrid.

So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/zIHEXVPuKs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 29, 2020

Back in March this year, Rohit Sharma was presented with a customised Real Madrid jersey while he was on a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu. The club posted the image with Sharma along with a caption stating, "it was great to have Rohit Sharma at the Bernabeu." In fact, Rohit Sharma was present at the Bernabeu to witness Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the El Clasico. Interestingly, Sharma also happens to be the official LaLiga ambassador for India.

LaLiga points table update

Real Madrid's coronation as the LaLiga champions 2020 was followed by Barcelona's defeat against Osasuna around the same time. The Catalan giants now have a seven-point deficit on the LaLiga points table, with a game left to be played. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will play their final LaLiga game against Leganes on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Rohit Sharma/ Real Madrid Twitter