PSG And Neymar Discuss contract Extension Details As Barcelona Give Up On €170m Transfer

Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar have reportedly begun discussions over a contract extension for the Brazilian superstar after Barcelona accepted defeat in pursuit of signing the star attacker. Earlier this week, reports claimed that Barcelona had accepted defeat in the pursuit of signing Neymar in the summer transfer window as PSG slapped a €170m (£153m) price tag on the 28-year-old. With a return to LaLiga unlikely this summer, it appears that Neymar has now begun talks over agreeing on fresh terms with PSG.

Discussions begin with Neymar PSG contract extension

According to reports from RMC, Neymar is 'concretely discussing' a contract extension with PSG. The star winger returned to Paris last month and is now in the process of discussing fresh terms with the Parisians. Neymar's current deal with the French giants expires in June 2022, but the attacker has constantly been linked with a return to the Camp Nou over the past few months.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 when the Catalonian side agreed on a reported €222m (£198m) world-record transfer deal. Although it was initially claimed that Neymar was stalling on a contract extension at PSG, fresh reports have revealed that the forward is now in discussions over a new deal. Although there has been no major progress in the negotiations, there is a 'positive, slow and steady' exchange between the two parties. However, the same cannot be said about Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Neymar is already the highest earner in Ligue 1, raking in a whopping €36.8m (£32m) per year.

Barcelona give up on Neymar transfer due to price tag

Last month, it was reported that Neymar had agreed on a deal with PSG which would allow him to leave the French capital in the summer. With multiple reports linking Neymar back to Barcelona, PSG put a €170m (£153m) price tag on their talisman. However, due to the pandemic, it's unlikely that any big-money moves will materialise, especially for Barcelona, given their financial mess. Even Real Madrid were unwilling to match the price demanded by PSG for a potential Neymar transfer.

At PSG, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles in three seasons and will hope to add an elusive Champions League title with the club when the mini-tournament begins next month in Lisbon.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram