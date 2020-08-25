Chelsea Transfer News: Latest On Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz Confirmation, Ben Chilwell Deal

With the 2019-20 season already concluded, Premier League clubs have begun the process of roping in new players before they begin preparing for the coming season. Among these, Chelsea stand out as the most active club, having already sealed the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. The Blues are also close to securing deals for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva, Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva transfer 'close to completion'

The latest roundup of Chelsea transfer news suggests that Frank Lampard's Blues are close to agreeing a deal to sign PSG defender Thiago Silva. The Thiago Silva transfer will not see Chelsea pay a transfer fee to PSG since the Brazilian centre-back is now officially a free agent. Silva announced his departure from the club after PSG suffered defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League final over the weekend.

The Thiago Silva transfer to Chelsea will likely prove beneficial for both parties. The 35-year-old dreams of playing in the Copa America as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup and needs regular game time. At the same time, Lampard needs an experienced leader at the back, having suffered defensive woes the previous season, conceding 54 goals in the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz to Chelsea deal agreed for £90m

Besides the Thiago Silva transfer, reports also suggest that the Kai Havertz to Chelsea deal will soon be made official. According to Chelsea transfer news this week, the west London club has agreed a fee hovering in the range of £90 million to rope in the Bayer Leverkusen youngster. The German will be another addition in the ranks that already boasts the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea transfer news: Ben Chilwell to Chelsea?

The Kai Havertz to Chelsea transfer isn't the end to the Blues' rebuild ahead of the coming season. Chelsea are also looking for another defender to occupy the left flank. That's where Leicester City's Ben Chilwell comes into the picture. As per Sky Sports, the Ben Chilwell to Chelsea deal has almost been concluded, with reports suggesting a fee in the range of £50 million. Meanwhile, the club is also in talks to sign Nice's 21-year-old centre-back Malang Sarr, who is currently a free agent. In any case, Sarr will be sent out on loan, should he sign, considering there is considerable interest in the centre-back from other clubs.

