Aaron Ramsdale Undergoes Sheffield Medical; What Next For Man United's Dean Henderson?

Man United have a huge selection dilemma on their hands ahead of the 2020-21 season with Dean Henderson set to return after a productive loan spell at Sheffield United. The English shot-stopper was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, while Man United No.1 David de Gea struggled in goal, often guilty of conceding important goals, including two in the FA Cup semi-final. Rumours suggested that Dean Henderson was set to be loaned back to Sheffield United for another season, but doubts have been raised after reports emerged of Aaron Ramsdale having a medical ahead of a move to the Blades.

Football transfer news: Dean Henderson in line for bumper Man United deal as Sheffield United close in on Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of his move from Bournemouth. The shot-stopper is set to return to Sheffield United three years after leaving for the Cherries in a move that is expected to cost the Blades £18.5 million. Chris Wilder's side faced competition from Aston Villa for his signature, but Villa seemed to have cooled their interest and Ramsdale's representatives continued to move forward. Sheffield United's move for Ramsdale comes in after incumbent No. 1 Dean Henderson, on loan from Man United, is in talks over a lucrative long-term deal.

Aaron Ramsdale will have a medical at Sheffield United this afternoon, and could be announced as a Blades player by the end of today. [football insider]#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/MDH9fjWf6A — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) August 19, 2020

Dean Henderson's form this season saw him land a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination, which was eventually won by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 23-year-old has also courted interest from Chelsea, with the Blues looking to replace record-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga after his woeful form his season. Calls for Dean Henderson to be England's first choice for the now postponed Euro 2020 have also grown and it is understood he only wants to return to Old Trafford if he's guaranteed to be the first choice and is starting every week. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to make a call on his starting goalkeeper and backed David de Gea after the restart, despite his error-stricken performances.

Manchester United are ready to offer goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new four-year contract worth around £100,000-a-week. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/IR9yZ2bAaC — Crucial DE Obadia (@CrucialObadia) August 19, 2020

Despite signing Aaron Ramsdale, Sheffield United remain interested in sealing anther season-long for Dean Henderson. The Man United 'keeper spent the last two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, helped the Blades seal promotion and then finish ninth in their return to the Premier League. The Red Devils are keen to have Dean Henderson amongst their ranks and are set to award him a lucrative four-year £100,000-a-week contract. David de Gea remains confident of keeping the No.1 shirt at Old Trafford, and Solskaer seems to favour the Spaniard, but Henderson's form can hardly be ignored. For now, another loan move for Dean Henderson seems to be on the cards before he can challenge for a starting spot at Man United.

(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com, Aaron Ramsdale Instagram)