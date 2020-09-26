Sandesh Jhingan To Sign For ATK Mohun Bagan, To Become Highest Valued ISL Player: Report

Indian football star Sandesh Jhingan is all set to join Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the new season. The 27-year-old is widely regarded as the No.1 defender in the country and his transfer will mark a significant coup by the Kolkata side. Sandesh Jhingan had been part of the Kerala Blasters outfit since the ISL Season 1, had mutually terminated his contract with the franchise in May.

ISL transfers: Sandesh Jhingan to sign for ATK Mohun Bagan on a bumper contract

Sandesh Jhingan will become the highest-valued footballer in the country. He will sign a record five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan TODAY. #Indianfootball #ISL #Transfers — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) September 25, 2020

According to Times of India's (TOI) journalist Marcus Mergulhao, Sandesh Jhingan all set to join ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the new ISL season. Mergulhao reports that the former Kerala Blasters player will become the most valuable player in the league and the transfer will be made official on Saturday. Sandesh Jhingan himself tweeted a teaser video, hinting at an announcement at 3 PM.

The Indian football star had dreams of playing abroad and eyed a move to Portugal before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill. Sandesh Jhingan will sign a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan and will add more quality to an already impressive squad. Reports suggest that Sandesh Jhingan would bag a staggering ₹6 crore from the deal.

However, should a European club come calling for the 27-year-old's services, the Indian defender is likely to jump on the chance. In fact, some reports that Sandesh Jhingan's ATK Mohun Bagan contract includes a special clause that will allow him to leave immediately if the North comes calling. Jhingan's switch is one of the biggest ISL transfers of the season and the defender joins the Kolkata franchise, having made 76 appearances for the Blasters. For India, Sandesh Jhingan has played 36 games, scoring four goals, marshalling the Men In Blue's defence. The 27-year-old missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury suffered in October last year.

Besides Sandesh Jhingan, ATK Mohun Bagan have made moves in the ISL transfer market, having signed Tiri from Jamshedpur FC, while adding Mumbai City FC's Subhasish Bose in their ranks. ATK Mohun Bagan have managed to extend the contract of star forward Roy Krishna, who scored 15 goals last season.

Further, the Kolkata franchise have retained the team's core with the likes of David Williams, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das and Pronay Halder set to play a huge role in the upcoming season. The new ISL is set to begin in November and will be played behind closed doors in Goa.

