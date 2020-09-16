Odisha FC Sign Former Newcastle United Defender Steven Taylor Ahead Of ISL 2020

Indian Super League club Odisha FC have completed a coup when it comes to ISL transfers, as they announced a deal which will see English professional footballer Steven Taylor join the club. The 34-year-old is best known for his time with Newcastle United in the Premier League. Steven Taylor’s move to Odisha FC will be a major boost for the ISL side, with the team getting a timely defensive reinforcement ahead of the ISL season.

Also Read: ISL 2020: Training Grounds Assigned To All ISL Teams Ahead Of 2020 League Campaign

Steven Taylor signs for Odisha FC

Introducing #OdishaFC's #MinisterOfDefence 🚁



A man with a penchant for jet-skis, grit on the pitch and huge doses of leadership.



Steven Vincent Taylor. Welcome to India 🇮🇳!#AmaTeamAmaGame @IndSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/JU3W8zfBlD — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) September 16, 2020

The Steven Taylor to Odisha FC deal was confirmed by the team’s social media accounts on September 16. Odisha FC shared an impressive video as they announced the exciting piece of ISL news. In the video, Odisha FC’s Head of Football Operations Abhik Chatterjee is seen conversing with Steven Taylor as he asks what the defender can bring to the table. Steven Taylor hilariously suggests that since he won't be allowed to jet ski in India due to the coronavirus restrictions, he would take to kayaking instead. While announcing the Steven Taylor to Odisha FC deal, the ISL team called the defender their new ‘Minister of Defence’.

Also Read: ISL Transfers: Tiri Sings For ATK Mohun Bagan, Onwu Returns To Odisha And Other Deals

ISL transfers: Steven Taylor's graph

The 34-year-old primarily plays as a central defender, while he also is capable of playing at right-back for his side. Before signing with Odisha FC, Steven Taylor was playing with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League where he also made the league’s team of the year in 2019-20. The defender is best known for his time at Newcastle United where he made 268 appearances for the club. Steven Taylor is also the second-youngest player to make a European appearance for Newcastle United and is known for his astute defending skills.

Also Read: ISL: Odisha FC Secure Signing Of Prolific Brazilian Striker Marcelinho From Hyderabad FC

Fans react to Steven Taylor to Odisha FC transfer

What a deal!!!🔥🔥🔥.

Really Can't wait for the season to begin.



WELCOME STEVEN TAYLOR❤.#OdishaForWin — ⚠️Aditya¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) September 16, 2020

Wow. Boom. ❤️🔥 @MrRohanSharma and the club is doing a madness here! What a signing! — Nandighosh Karan Nanda (@MonitoringFC) September 16, 2020

Biggest signing of this season's ISL@OdishaFC @MrRohanSharma boss ya rock!!! 💜💜💜 — Arnav (@ArnavTweets28) September 16, 2020

After Steven Taylor’s move to Odisha FC was confirmed, fans took to Twitter to praise the club on the move. Several fans labelled Steven Taylor’s arrival in the ISL as the signing of the season. Many fans also claimed that the former Premier League defender’s move to Odisha FC will bolster the side’s backline, with some suggesting the defender should be made the captain of the side.

Also Read: ISL News: Latest Updates From Chennaiyin FC And Hyderabad FC Ahead Of New Season

The upcoming edition of the ISL will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the new season set to begin from November. The seventh edition of the ISL will be played in Goa across three venues. After finishing sixth last time out, Odisha FC will be hoping that Steven Taylor’s arrival will help them improve on their performances this season.

Image Credits: Odisha FC Instagram