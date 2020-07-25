Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor Trolled By Die-hard Premier League Fans For Outlandish TOTS

Premier League ambassador Ranveer Singh and Chelsea FC ambassador Arjun Kapoor just faced the wrath of social media for choosing an outlandish Premier League Team of the Season. Ranveer Singh, a longtime supporter of Arsenal FC, was roped in as the league's ambassador for India back in 2017. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was appointed as the face of Chelsea FC in India in October 2019.

While a team-up between Bollywood's two leading men is usually the recipe for success, Ranveer and Arjun's match-up to choose the Premier League Team of the Season wasn't well-received by the fans. Although it was meant just to be a light-hearted effort to acknowledge some of the best players of the season, but for football fans, the team was nothing but a massive joke.

Premier League TOTS: Ranveer and Arjun pick season's best XI

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor did, in fact, start things with some great picks, choosing Premier League winners Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to marshall the defence. While picking Alisson over the likes of Ederson, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson will be up for debate, at least it was a credible start from the two actors. The star-studded line-up featured Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Man City's Sergio Aguero leading the line while Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah running down the wings. City's Kevin De Bruyne also made his way into side courtesy of his involvement in 30 goals (19 assists, 11 goals) this season.

So, where did it fall apart for the duo? In the middle of the park. Ranveer and Arjun picked Chelsea star Ngolo Kante to play centrally. Although one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, the 2019/20 season was arguably Kante's worst in England. If that didn't push fans over the edge, Man City's Fernandinho was picked as the second defensive midfielder/ centre back, making the formation a hybrid between 4-4-2 or super-attacking 3-5-2. You can check their team below:

Here's how social media reacted to Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's Premier League TOTS:

Lmao!!!Watch some Matches and gain some knowledge...They lit just put Fernandinho for team to complete with 11 playerss..😂😂 — Chinmesh Mulay (@chinmesh25) July 25, 2020

Putting fernandinho in DM position where he hasn't played whole season. Absolute joke . Fred and Ndidi should be in the team of that bum kante — Aalhad Morabkar (@UTDFTW) July 25, 2020

These guys are a joke. Nick pope has a better season than Allison. Kante has worst season of his carrier , ndidi should be there. And why in the fuck is Bruno not there. Also Martial is way better than aubameyang . This shows lack of football knowledge , pure shameless — Aalhad Morabkar (@UTDFTW) July 25, 2020

A request;while I like you Ranveer, please don't do this nonsense again.Salah and Mane as wingbacks?Do you even know what a formation is?Who am I even talking to. At least don't fuck up the formation. If you're putting the LFC team, at least put Joe Gomez as well i/o Fernandinho. — Sid (@SiddeshMuralid1) July 25, 2020

Awful knowledge,awful formation,awful players choice 🤧what can we expect from these two 🤡🤡..

Fernandinho🤣kante😆 only VVD will defend, TAA and Robbo will overlap..

Horrible, Disaster 🤐😷 — Soumyo (@soumyoUtd7) July 25, 2020

Can't understand why these chums are appointed as ambassadors when they don't have a clue about who played in the season or who only looks at top 4 teams and make a team. Please. If you want to make someone an ambassador get rid of these idiots and appoint Chhetri and Bhutia. — Sid (@SiddeshMuralid1) July 25, 2020

