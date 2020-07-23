Ranveer Singh Joins 'I-miss-being-outdoors' Bandwagon While Expressing Love For His 'sofa'

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a selfie, in which he was seen striking a pose with an all-smiling face. Sporting a dapper look, he wore a white sando teamed with a white cap and a pair of black sunglasses. The background of his picture suggested that he clicked the throwback selfie near a beach. Instagramming the picture, he wrote a quirky caption, which read, "I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na"(sic). Scroll down to take a look at Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post.

Ranveer Singh's photo:

Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh's photos on his social media walk have always managed to amuse his fans and followers. This is not the first time when he has grabbed the attention of his followers. In one of his previous posts, he shared a monochrome picture. In the caption, he wrote, "Aur batao yaar". Apart from praising his looks, many of his peers and friends started leaving rib-tickling replies in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh's projects

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, which won numerous awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. Now he will be seen in '83, which will also feature Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

This film will narrate India's 1983 World Cup victory and follow what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has previously expressed to the media that the film will showcase a lot of behind-the-scenes incidences and happenings during the World Cup and the story will definitely leave all cricket fans amused. The upcoming sports-biopic is directed by Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is all set to reunite with YRF production for a comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer will play the titular character of a Gujarati man. The yet-to-be-untitled film is expected to hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

