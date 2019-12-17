Marcus Rashford Jokingly Threatens To Stop Playing FIFA 20 Due To Daniel James' Pace

Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Daniel James are said to enjoy a great understanding on the field. The two teammates are said to be great friends off the field as well. Rashford’s recent social media post is a proof of the same.

Marcus Rashford jokingly threatened to stop playing FIFA 20

If @Daniel_James_97’s pace is more than 94 I’m not playing guys 😅 https://t.co/IwxK8B1h3w — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 16, 2019

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter and tagged Daniel James. Rashford stated that he would not play FIFA 20 if his pace is less than that of James. Rashford has a pace of 94, while his overall score is 84. On the other hand, Daniel James has an overall rating of 72. He has the same pace (94) in FIFA 20 as that of Rashford. James possesses great pace which justifies his rating in the game.

Marcus Rashford has been in great form this season

Marcus Rashford has been the focal point of United’s attack this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. He has scored a total of 13 goals along with four assists across all competitions this season. He was instrumental in United’s win against Manchester City, having scored a penalty for his side. Daniel James, on the other hand, has been phenomenal for United this season. He has scored thrice while assisting on six occasions in 21 games across all competitions.

Man United to play against Colchester in Carabao Cup

Manchester United played against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, December 15, 2019. The match ended in a draw, which meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team failed to secure their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. They had earlier defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their previous two Premier League games. United had scored four past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The Red Devils are now placed sixth in the Premier League table, with 25 points to their credit. They will next play against Colchester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 IST).

