Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Challenges Marcus Rashford To Emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's Performance

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been in great form this season. The team defeated Manchester City in the Manchester derby with a 2-1 scoreline. Rashford was one of the players to score for his side in a bid to overturn United’s bad performance this season.

Can’t beat a derby win. Stood up to EVERYTHING thrown at us & got what we deserved.



Manchester = 🔴

Marcus Rashford is frequently compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford had earlier been compared with former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo because of his free-kick technique. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Rashford could have the same impact that Ronaldo had at Old Trafford. It is believed that Solskjaer has also challenged Rashford to emulate Ronaldo’s performance for the Red Devils.

Rashford has scored 13 goals for United across all competitions this term. He has equalled his career’s best scoring run already, and he is just halfway into the season. He has become an important member of Solskjaer’s plans and the focal point of United’s attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has applauded Marcus Rashford's performance

At the age of 22, Rashford has scored 58 goals while playing 191 games for United. At the same age, Ronaldo had scored 44 goals in 175 appearances for United. Solskjaer commented that it was very easy to compare the two players. He added that Rashford had every chance in the world to become a top player.

Manchester United defeated Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester United defeated their City rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for their side in the first half of the match. Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi scored in the 85th minute, but he could not salvage a point from the match. The defeat means that Manchester City are third in the Premier League table, behind Liverpool and Leicester City. Manchester United are now fifth in the Premier League after two consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

