Marcus Rashford Raises £20m For School Kids Affected By Coronavirus Pandemic

The Marcus Rashford donation news stormed the internet after the Man United striker's goodwill towards the nation's children. The coronavirus in UK situation has forced the schools to shut down and school going kids that rely solely on free school meals are reportedly going through a tough period as the deadly bug continues to spread. However, the Marcus Rashford donation will now provide aid in providing meals for children in the UK amid the crisis.

ALSO READ: Premier League Captains Set Up WhatsApp Group To Tackle Pay Cut Policy: Report

Marcus Rashford donation propelled by supermarkets: Premier League star Marcus Rashford raises £20m

According to The Sun, the Marcus Rashford donation involves a tie-up with a number of supermarkets to help children receive meals in this time of doom and gloom across the UK. Earlier this week, Marcus Rashford revealed he was working on a project with FareShare charity to distribute food for the underprivileged kids that could run out of food as the schools are forced shut. Upon pleading with the public and a few supermarkets, the Premier League star has raised funds to aid the youngsters that could potentially go without food for the duration of the crisis.

Big shout out to @Tesco who have committed to donated £15m worth of food to @FareShareUK and Trussell Trust. The impact of this is HUGE! Thank you! — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ: What Happened To Federico Macheda? From Cult Hero At Man United To Shrouded In Obscurity

Premier League star Marcus Rashford raises £20m

In a bid to provide food for school-going kids, the Marcus Rashford donation was helped through financial aid by supermarkets and food joints. The breakdown of the £20m raised was through Tesco donating £15m in food, Asda aiding with £2.5m in cash and The Co-op pledging £1.5m in food. Along with that, Pret A Manger and Pizza Express also helped with the Marcus Rashford donation by providing food. A further of £160,000 came in from the public donation, whilst smaller food companies around the country are also doing their bit for the school kids affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Marcus Rashford has helped raise over £20m in food for children. Due to his appeal, FareShare, a Manchester-based charity, have received £15m in food from Tesco, £2.5m cash from Asda and £1.5m in food from Co-op.



Without even kicking a ball he's distinguishing himself. #mufc pic.twitter.com/9pMXu1gBGI — Rich (@UtdPotential) April 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Attempt Core Crusher Challenge During Lockdown; Watch

Premier League star Marcus Rashford donation with teammates

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United teammates have committed to donating £1 million to NHS hospitals in Manchester as the Premier League stars will take a 30 percent pay cut from their salaries. The 22-year-old's passion for offering free school meals amid the crisis reportedly stems from his own situation of relying on free meals at school as a youngster. Coronavirus in UK has already claimed the lives of 4,900 people and continues to infect people across the globe.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Opens Up On 2006 World Cup ‘wink’ Incident With Cristiano Ronaldo