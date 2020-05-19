Marcus Rashford Reveals How Romelu Lukaku Allowed Him To Taste UCL Glory Against PSG

While speaking to tennis great Andy Murray, Marcus Rashford revealed how Romelu Lukaku sacrificed his hat-trick in the Champions League during the epic PSG vs Man United game at the Parc Des Princes. A late Marcus Rashford penalty proved to be the decisive goal for Man United to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament last year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were trailing 2-0 from the first leg and went on to complete a dramatic 3-1 comeback in the PSG vs Man United game in the French capital to advance on away goals.

PSG vs Man United: How PSG crumbled and Man United rose to the occasion

Last season, Man United faced the daunting task of overturning a two-goal deficit against the defending Ligue 1 champions in the second leg of their UCL last-16 clash. In the midst of an injury crisis, Solskjaer took a relatively inexperienced squad to France for the PSG vs Man United encounter and the unthinkable followed at the Parc des Princes. Romelu Lukaku gave the visitors a perfect start with an early goal but Juan Bernat levelled the scores on the night on 12 minutes. Lukaku however, got himself on the scoresheet again when he pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon 15 minutes before half time.

With Man United leading 2-1 on the night, the visitors needed just one more goal to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament as PSG missed a host of chances to finish off the tie. Towards the final stages of the game, United won a rather fortuitous penalty late in injury time after a VAR check and Marcus Rashford stepped up to hammer the ball into the net. The Marcus Rashford penalty was enough to send the Premier League side into the last eight and also sent the travelling supporters at the Parc des Princes into a frenzy. Here are the highlights for the PSG vs Man United clash including the late Rasahford penalty.

PSG vs Man Untied: Lukaku sacrificed hat-trick for Marcus Rashford penalty

In a conversation with tennis legend Andy Murray, Marcus Rashford discussed the on-field chat which took place between him and Lukaku over the penalty during the PSG vs Man United game. Marcus Rashford stated that even though Romelu Lukaku was on a hat-trick and was confident enough to take the penalty, the Belgian offered the ball to the 22-year-old as he wanted Rashford 'to do well' in a 'striking partnership'. Marcus Rashford explained that Lukaku also offered him a piece of advice to remain calm and think of the time spent while practising penalties in training. The Marcus Rashford penalty during the PSG vs Man United game was one to remember for the Englishman but he gave plenty of credit to Lukaku for allowing him the chance at glory.

