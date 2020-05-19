Everton To Refund Fans For Remaining Games Of 2019-20 Premier League Season

Despite the coronavirus concerns, Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume (albeit in empty stadiums) over the weekend. Clubs that play in Serie A in Italy and LaLiga in Spain have also begun training as they gear up for a potential season restart in the next couple of weeks. The Premier League is also planning for 'Project Restart' but there is no official Premier League return date being offered by league officials as of May 19, 2020. Despite a potential Premier League return, Merseyside club Everton announced in an official statement that they will offer a refund to their fans who already purchased tickets for the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season.

Everton squad issue word of thanks to NHS workers

Everton will refund fans for remaining games of 2019-20 Premier League season

On Monday, the Merseyside-based club released an official statement that read "Everton has confirmed all fans with tickets for the Club’s remaining five home Premier League fixtures of the 2019-20 season will be able to claim a refund due to the increasing expectation that - should the remaining games be played - they will take place behind closed doors." The club also announced further refund options for season ticket holders who wish to purchase tickets for next season's matches. The release further added that "Season Ticket Members who may not have renewed for the 20-21 season when the remaining games for the 19-20 season are confirmed will be given the opportunity to request that their refund entitlement be used as a credit towards their renewal for next season." Club officials confirmed that the deadline for renewals, which was earlier on May 23, has been extended until further notice.

Premier League return date

League officials have held multiple meetings with interested parties regarding Project Restart but nothing concrete has been achieved at these gatherings, according to reports. There are rumours that league officials are keen for the league to resume at a 'neutral location' in the first few weeks of June. Earlier this week, Premier League clubs reportedly voted to return to group training in the next few days.

Over 243,000 citizens test positive for COVID-19

