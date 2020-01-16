Marcus Rashford Still A Doubt Ahead Of United's Match Against Liverpool

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's inclusion in the matchday squad against Liverpool is still a doubt as Solskjaer's decision to bring him on as a substitute in their 1-0 win over Wolves backfired. According to reports, Solskjaer introduced the England International in between the second half at Old Trafford. Although, Rashford left the pitch after a period of 15 minutes. Manchester United's 1-0 win Wolves sent them through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Solskjaer's gamble backfired

According to reports, Rashford will undergo tests to determine the extent of his injury and reveal whether he will be available for the Red Devils' crucial away match against league leaders Liverpool. Solskjaer admitted the fact that his gamble backfired, adding that it is necessary to make such a substitution once in a while. The Norwegian said that after the knock Rashford couldn't run and tests over the next couple of days will determine his availability for the match, adding that they will do everything to get him fit.

Solskjaer said that Rashford was already having a problem with his back and after the Wolves' match he seemed to aggravate the problem. The manager said that Rashford is a quick healer and he is capable of playing if it's not that big an injury.

Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off.



Top work from the lads to get into the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

Marcus Rashford spoke of a machine called Melmak and was seen with it before United's match against Norwich. Rashford said that whenever he had a problem with his back in his childhood, he used the machine to heal his back. He said that it is a kind of ultrasound machine that can be strapped on to the back with a gel.

Rashford never wants to let the club down

After United's match against Wolves, Rashford said that he never wants to have the feeling that he has let the fans, players or most importantly his club down so he tried to do his very best to carry on, adding that he was disappointed to come off after 15 minutes. Man of the match Juan Mata hoped that Rashford's injury is not that bad because he has been in top form this season, scoring in almost every game.

