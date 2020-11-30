Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker Suffers A Skull Fracture In Nasty Collision

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was rushed to the hospital following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz on Sunday. The horror injury took place only five minutes into the game at the Emirates as the Mexican forward was knocked unconscious and needed oxygen before being stretchered off the field of play. However, reports have since claimed that Jimenez is now "conscious" and responding to treatment.

Raul Jimenez head injury: Forward clashes heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz

During the Arsenal vs Wolves game on Sunday, Raul Jimenez needed to be stretchered off the pitch after just 15 minutes. This was due to a horror injury he suffered following a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz. The two footballers jumped into the air for a header, fully committed and collided heads leading to nasty injuries for both players.

OH MY..... Head to Head brutal contact. Both players down for a while, they looked out cold. (((Sound Up))) #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/XH2Sl0qPxT — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) November 29, 2020

Although David Luiz was able to get back onto his feet after receiving treatment, Jimenez remained on the floor after the treatment from the medics. The match was forced to be stopped for 10 minutes while Jimenez received medical attention and he was also given oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch. Jimenez was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance and taken to a trauma centre instead of the nearest A&E ward.

Nuno: "Raul Jimenez is doing a scan now. He's conscious. He's OK inside the gravity of the problem."



🏥 https://t.co/sxhomfaRoh#Wolves — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 29, 2020

Raul Jimenez injury update: Wolves star "conscious" after being rushed to the hospital

Despite the collision, Luiz continued to play the game but in the second half, reports from Sky Sports confirmed that Jimenez was "conscious" in the hospital and the Mexican was also responding to treatment. While speaking to reporters after the game, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo explained that Jimenez would be undergoing scans but the player was "ok inside the gravity of the situation" after he was rushed to the hospital. Santo also voiced concern for David Luiz.

Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull, Wolves have said.



He's now "comfortable" in hospital where he'll remain for a few days under observation.



Wolves: "He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting." — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) November 30, 2020

Important win. But most important is the health of our teammate. Stay strong, @Raul_Jimenez9. pic.twitter.com/0LUA2r1aBq — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) November 29, 2020

Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva and the visitors were able to grab the lead through Pedro Neto's strike in the 27th minute. Arsenal equalized through centre-back Gabriel on the half-hour mark but Daniel Podence got the winner for Wolves just before half-time as the score remained 2-1 till the full-time whistle.

Wolves moved up to 6th on the league table while Arsenal are now in 14th place. The Gunners have suffered three home defeats in a row, their worst start in almost four decades.

Image Credits - AP