Leon Bailey Reveals His Son’s Name ‘Leo Cristiano’ Is No Tribute to Messi Or Ronaldo

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has revealed that his decision to name his son, Leo Cristiano, wasn't influenced by Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The Jamaican and his girlfriend Stephanie Hope welcomed their first child earlier this year in June but raised eyebrows after naming their son Leo Cristiano. However, Bailey has now confirmed that he simply liked the two names 'Leo' and 'Cristiano' and wasn't influenced by the two footballing greats.

Leon Bailey reveals why he named his son Leo Cristiano

In a recent interview with German publication BILD, Leon Bailey explained that his son's name has no connection with fusing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's names together. Many suggested that the Leverkusen attacker opted to pay tribute to Messi and Ronaldo but Bailey has rubbished those rumours. "My son's name is Leo Cristiano, but it has nothing to do with football", he said.

Bailey then explained that the reason behind naming his son Leo Cristiano was because of his own first name. "My son's name actually stems from my own name. Leo is an abbreviation of Leon. And Leo is the lion - I am a lion and I believe my son will also grow up with the same mentality and leadership qualities."

Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey on naming his son Leo Cristiano: "It has nothing to do with football. Leo is an abbreviation of Leon. And Cristiano is a lovely name that goes well with Leo."



He added, "The name Cristiano I just like a lot and it goes very well with Leo. But there was no connection behind me naming my son after Messi and Ronaldo." Bailey went on to state that being a father "changed" him completely and gives him extra motivation, "My whole world has now changed after I became a father. But not in the way I play, in fact, my son is a bigger motivation for me to improve my game.

Bailey has already racked up five goals and four assists across all competitions for Leverkusen this season. The 23-year-old has helped Leverkusen to third place on the Bundesliga table. Peter Bosz's Leverkusen are still undefeated in the German top division and only three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Bailey has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. The likes of Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the talented Jamaican star.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Leon Bailey, Juventus Instagram