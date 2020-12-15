RB Leipzig To Sign highly-rated Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai For €25m In January

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are set to sign RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai for a reported €25.2m (£23 million) in the upcoming January transfer window. Earlier this week, the highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder confirmed that he will play his last two games for the Austrian side in 2020 before making the switch to Julian Nagelsmann's side. Several top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, have been monitoring the Hungarian, who is now on the verge of joining RB Leipzig.

Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig? Salzburg star confirms exit in interview

According to reports from Sky Sports, Dominik Szoboszlai is set to leave RB Salzburg in January 2021. The young midfielder was asked whether he would be playing his last two games for the club this year to which he replied, "Yes, exactly". However, Szoboszlai did not reveal where he is headed to and chose a diplomatic answer when asked about his future destination. "I'm not sure yet, I haven't made my decision", he said.

Red Bull Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai is close to joining RB Leipzig in January.



The German club want to pay €25m release clause before Christmas and expect to beat AC Milan and #Arsenal in the race to sign the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/DoozIrhV7d — Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) December 11, 2020

Previously, it was reported that Szoboszlai will join Salzburg's sister club, RB Leipzig in Germany. The player has a release clause worth around €25.2m (£23 million). Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has also confirmed interest in the young midfielder.

Dominik Szoboszlai created 10 chances in his first 3 #UCL appearances this season, the only player who created more in the opening 3 games was Lionel Messi [13].



Believe the hype. 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/2azJJKw328 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 25, 2020

Dominik Szoboszlai transfer news: Several European clubs keen on signing Hungarian starlet

Reports on the Dominik Szoboszlai transfer story from FourFourTwo claim that a host of top European clubs have been monitoring Szoboszlai of late. AC Milan, Napoli, Bayern, Real Madrid and even Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have reportedly been chasing the Hungarian, whose value has shot up in recent months. It still remains to be seen where he will end up in the new year but all signs point towards a move to Leipzig.

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai? Versatile Hungarian midfielder grabbing headlines this season

Dominik Szoboszlai has risen to fame this season following his impressive displays in attack for RB Salzburg. He has eight goals and nine assists to his name in 19 appearances for the Austrian table-toppers this season, including strikes in the Champions League group stage against Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored his second top-flight hat-trick for RB Salzburg.



He only turned 20 last month. 😳 pic.twitter.com/25aIOfG0sd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 28, 2020

Szoboszlai also scored a stoppage-time winner for Hungary in their Euro 2020 play-off against Iceland in November to earn his country a spot in next summer’s finals. He can play anywhere along the midfield line and can also be deployed as a second striker.

Image Credits - Dominik Szoboszlai Instagram