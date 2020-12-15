Christian Eriksen To Man United Unlikely Despite Ability To Replace Paul Pogba

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen secured a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in January after a scintillating run with Tottenham Hotspur. But he has failed to establish himself under Antonio Conte at San Siro, reigniting the Eriksen transfer saga. Having not completed a year in Italy, the midfielder is already being linked to a Premier League, with Manchester United interested in sealing the transfer. But he is not keen on joining the Red Devils, despite his potential to replace Paul Pogba.

Christian Eriksen to Arsenal talks ruled out

Eriksen hasn't endured the best possible time under Conte. After an off-colour display in the game against Cagliari, Conte, in a post-match presser, hinted that some players might leave soon, sparking talks of a possible move for Eriksen to Man United. Indeed, the Red Devils have struggled with creativity in the midfield, with Pogba and Donny van de Beek underperforming under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The player was also linked with Arsenal. But the Emirates-based outfit are prioritising the consolidation of other positions in the team, thus ruling out a prospective move for the former Tottenham midfielder. Following a diminished interest from the Gunners, Eriksen has now rebuffed a move to Man United along with talks of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly considering signing him.

Eriksen to Man United rebuffed

The Denmark international does not want to play in the English top-flight according to Star, having left Spurs in search of a new challenge. Man United would have swooped in to sign him, with Inter Milan willing to let him leave at the end of the current season for a meagre price of £27 million transfer. The move would not have involved a loan or swap deal.

Last January, Eriksen had agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Milan. According to The Times, Eriksen's wages have been estimated at £100,000 per week, which poses a deterrent for the San Siro outfit. The Dane has since netted four goals only, managing 37 appearances across all competitions.

Eriksen transfer: Man United looking for Pogba replacement

Man United are keen on looking for replacements for Pogba. Meanwhile, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has openly declared that his client needs a new team and fresh air next season. The France international might well be playing his final season at Old Trafford, despite his contract ending only in 2022.

Image courtesy: Inter Milan Twitter