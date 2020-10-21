RB Salzburg Vs Lokomotiv Moscow Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

After an unimpressive display in the Europa League the previous term, RB Salzburg look to put up a decent performance when they begin their Champions League campaign against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday. The Austrian Bundesliga leaders have made a scintillating start to the new season and will look to continue their fine form in their Champions League opener against the Russian outfit.

Champions League news and RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream

The live telecast of the Champions League tie will be available on Sony Six. The RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream will be available on SonyLIV, while the live scores will be provided regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here is the Champions League schedule:

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 10.25 pm IST

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction and preview

🗣Jesse #Marsch: "We cannot wait for tomorrow! The match against Lokomotiv Moscow will not be easy, and a good performance in our first match is important. We can expect a battle against experienced opponents. We are ready for a great match at a top level!" #SALFCLM pic.twitter.com/R1w70ky4ad — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 20, 2020

RB Salzburg arrive into the game at the back of a 100 per cent win record in the Austrian Bundesliga. The club have managed four victories in as many games and lead the competition's charts with 12 points. RB Salzburg defeated St Polten 3-0 in the previous clash. On the other hand, Lokomotiv Moscow sit fourth in the Russian Premier League table with 21 points in 11 games. The Russian side arrive into the game with a 1-0 victory against FC Ufa in the previous clash.

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow team news

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch, during his pre-match presser, admitted that the game against Lokomotiv Moscow will not be an easy tie. The manager will be without two of his first-team players - Antoine Bernede and Youba Diarra. The duo is expected to be available for the team only in the second half of the season.

Lokomotiv Moscow also have similar injury concerns with two players set to sit on the sidelines ahead of their Champions League opener. Dmitri Barinov sustained a ligament injury and will not be available until the end of the season, with his return date speculated as April 2021. Mikhail Lysov is out of the team due to a muscle injury and will be available for the manager in the coming weeks.

RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction

RB Salzburg start off as the favourites to win the Champions League opener against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Image courtesy: Red Bull Salzburg Twitter