Real Madrid Believe Tottenham Will Send Gareth Bale Back To Cut Their Losses

Spanish giants Real Madrid are expected to believe that once their most prized asset, Gareth Bale who is now on loan at Tottenham Hotspur will be back with them at the end of the season. Los Blancos believe that the English side will send the Welshman back to the Spanish capital in order to cut their losses as the attacker has struggled to make a mark in his second spell at the London side.

Gareth Bale return: Gareth bale is back with Spurs for a second stint

The 31-year-old Welsh forward made a buzzing move as he returned to north London in the summer transfer window. Since joining Spurs in September, Gareth Bale has struggled for fitness and game time. Bale's last appearance for the London outfit came during the team's 3-1 win against Stoke City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup. However, Bale sustained a calf problem during the same match - on December 23 and is now reported to be unavailable for the first few weeks of January.

Reports published by Spanish media outlet AS on Wednesday have shared how the top tier management at Real Madrid are concerned over the return of Gareth Bale to the Spanish capital. The club chiefs are under the impression that Tottenham Hotspur will not look to exercise the option to extend the loan deal of Gareth bale for another season and will rather see the Welshman back at Real Madrid.

The main concern for the Spanish club with Bale’s return will be the mega-contract that Bale has signed with the club during his latest contract extension as currently, Tottenham have been covering most of the player's wages in the recent past. Bale's £13m-a-year deal with Madrid will have a massive impact on the finances of the club amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not many clubs have at such high wages and the affordability of such amounts rules most of the teams out for a transfer.

Real Madrid transfer news

If Real Madrid fail to unload Gareth Bale, paying astronomical wages to a player that is not favoured by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will heavily affect their summer transfer plans. Real Madrid will be looking at Bale's transfer as an opportunity to put some pressure off their purse with the player entering the final year of his contract as his deal expires in 2022.

